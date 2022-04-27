Harley Quinn Spinoff Noonan's Lands HBO Max Series Order

The Harley Quinn universe is expanding at HBO Max.

The streaming service has placed a series order for Noonan’s (wt) to series.

The ten-episode adult-animated DC series centers on Kite Man (voiced by Matt Oberg) is a spin-off of the Max Original Harley Quinn.

"Lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze Golden Glider moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan’s, Gotham’s seediest dive bar, where everybody knows your name, but not necessarily your secret identity," reads the short and sweet logline.

“We love the wild and fun world of “Harley Quinn” so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man," Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max and Adult Swim said in a statement.

"Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”

Adds Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation:

"’Harley Quinn’ unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic superheroes and supervillains of the DC Universe. Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun."

"Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show.”

The show is executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Sam Register, Dean Lorey, and Kaley Cuoco.

Dean Lorey serves as showrunner on the series based on the characters from DC.

Produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Harley Quinn initially started on the now-defunct DC Universe, alongside Titans, Doom Patrol, and Stargirl.

After the service exited the scripted originals market, many of its shows made the jump to HBO Max.

Stargirl, meanwhile, became a CW original, while Doom Patrol recently birthed spinoff Dead Boy Detectives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.