National Treasure Alum Justin Bartha to Reprise Role on Disney+ Series

National Treasure is making the jump to the small screen with a familiar face.

Disney+ has announced that Justin Bartha will appear on the TV series sequel as computer expert Riley Poole.

While the series is set in the same universe as the movies, Bartha is the only movie franchise star expected to make an appearance.

Then again, maybe there will be more familiar faces, and we'll be surprised as it all plays out on-screen.

Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith are set as series regulars.

The highly anticipated drama series follows a young heroine, Jess (Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is also locked in for an appearance as Billie, a badass billionaire with an eye for black-market antiques.

She follows her own code, finding herself in an exciting race to find the Pan-American treasure.

Bartha’s TV credits also include Atlanta, The Other Two, Godfather of Harlem, and The Good Fight.

Jerry Bruckheimer initially broke the news of the existence of the series to Collider.

"We're certainly working on one for streaming and we're also working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer explained to Collider in 2020.

"So, hopefully, they'll both come together and we'll bring you another National Treasure, but they're both very active."

"The television version is in process," the producer said.

"We have, I think, a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes."

Disney+ has been expanding franchises since it launched in 2019, with TV series based on The Mighty Ducks, Star Wars, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.