Pretty Smart Canceled After One Season at Netflix

With the news that Netflix is losing subscribers, we should probably expect more announcements like this.

The streaming service has canceled the Emily Osment-fronted comedy series Pretty Smart after just one season.

TV Line first reported the news.

Here's the logline for the latest one-and-done series:

After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea (Emily Osment) — a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist — is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin), and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant (Gregg Sulkin), a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana (Cinthya Carmon), a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), a social media influencer.

But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely found family.

The series lasted 10 episodes, but did not stand the test of time after launching in October 2021.

Netflix typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions around a month after a show airs, so the long time between the premiere and now certainly made us think the show was over.

While it's easy to assume the decision was made as the service prepares to scale back its spending, Pretty Smart didn't have as much buzz as some of its other shows.

Also concerning is that much of the cast has since moved on.

Osment landed a recurring role on Young Sheldon on CBS, and it was recently reported that the star will be a full-fledged series regular on Young Sheldon Season 6.

If you watch Young Sheldon online, you know Osment has been a thrilling addition to the comedy series.

Osment previously starred on Young and Hungry, Mom, Two and a Half Men, and The Kominsky Method.

Netflix canceled Raising Dion this week after two seasons, and many more cancellations are expected after the service said it believes it will lose two million subscriptions this quarter.

