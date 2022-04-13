The Flash: Jesse L. Martin Plots Exit With New NBC Pilot

Joe West is scaling back his duties in Central City.

Deadline is reporting that Jesse L. Martin is ending his run as a series regular on The Flash.

The good news?

The Flash has been renewed for Season 9.

Martin is still set to return when the storyline calls for it, so it's not like we'll have to say goodbye to the character for good.

The actor, however, is moving over to the NBC family after landing a lead role on The Irrational, which is set to shoot a pilot fairly soon.

Marin will play Alec Baker on the prospective series, which would focus on a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who would utilize his unique skill set to help in some high-stakes cases.

The series sounds like the perfect show to pair with The Blacklist, which recently landed a renewal for Season 10.

Deadline notes that the deal to star in The Irrational would allow him to appear on up to five episodes of The Flash next season.

What's more, the new series would not be in consideration for the fall season, because it is set to shoot in around six weeks, which would be after NBC's upfronts presentation (May 16).

Martin is one of the four originals still on the cast.

His exit as a series regular leaves Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker as the remaining original stars.

Gustin was locked in earlier this year, paving the way for The Flash to become the longest-running Arrowverse series.

There has been speculation that Season 9 would conclude the superhero drama, but the network has not said anything about a final season.

The series is down considerably in the ratings this season, but it remains the #3 show on the network in the demo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.