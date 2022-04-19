The Resident Shocker: Emily VanCamp to Return for Season Finale

When news of Emily VanCamp's exit broke ahead of The Resident Season 5, fans were left shocked because of the lack of resolution for Nic Nevin.

If you watch The Resident online, you know the FOX medical drama killed off Nic in one of the most shocking episodes of the series.

The series then went several years into the future, and thankfully, fans will be seeing Nic again on the upcoming May 17 finale.

TV Line broke the news that VanCamp will appear in "four, maybe five" flashback scenes on the series finale.

The purpose of the flashbacks?

To help Conrad move on with his life, with either Billie, Kaley, or Cade.

“He hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic,” Elkoff explains to TV Line.

“At the top of Episode 23, he realizes he has to unstick himself, and he doesn’t quite know how to do it. He gets some good advice about it."

"And he’s basically circling the memory of this one night when Gigi was just born."

"He keeps going back to pieces of that night, because he thinks the answer of how he moves on is in that night… and he gets an answer, a realization that frees him in a certain way.”

This is a great way to help fans say goodbye to the fan-favorite character after such a harrowing turn of events earlier in the season.

Of her exit, VanCamp explained to Deadline that she spent a long time on network television, but her priorities shifted after she'd welcomed her daughter Iris into the world.

“I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show," VanCamp shared with the outlet.

From a quality standpoint, The Resident Season 5 pivoted following the death of Nic to keep the show as one of the best dramas on TV.

It will be nice to see Nic one last time as the season -- possibly the series -- winds down.

FOX has yet to renew or cancel The Resident, but it remains one of the network's most popular series.

It is far more likely to be renewed than canceled.

What are your thoughts on the big comeback?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.