Caity Lotz Reacts to Legends of Tomorrow Cancellation, Is "Endlessly Grateful" to Have Played Sara Lance

The CW made a final decision for Legends of Tomorrow last week, and it was not the news fans expected.

The beloved drama series was canceled after seven seasons, and understandably, the cast is emotional about its demise.

Caity Lotz originated the role of Sara Lance on Arrow back when the show premiered in 2012.

She went on to land a lead role on Legends of Tomorrow, alongside Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Franz Drameh, Ciara Renée, Falk Hentschel, Dominic Purcell, and Wentworth Miller.

While the rest of the original cast gradually exited the series, Lotz remained a pivotal figure right up to its cancellation.

“I am bummed! I am sad, I’m going to miss it so much,” Lotz shared on Instagram of the announcement.

“I’m going to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time I recognize how lucky have been to play Sara Lance for this long."

“Working on Legends has been amazing. It’s been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys,” she continued.

“So, thank you. To all the Legends of Tomorrow fans out there we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast.”

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7, which wrapped with a shocking cliffhanger, averaged 860,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 with a week of DVR factored in.

The series was actually up vs. its prior season, which made the cancellation news even more shocking.

With the looming sale of The CW, many of its bubble dramas will not make the cut for renewal.

Legends co-showrunner Keto Shimizu announced the cancellation on Friday, just hours after fellow CW drama Batwoman got canceled.

“Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run… We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

"Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work."

"We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider.”

The only glimmer of hope is that The Flash has been renewed for Season 9, so it's possible that some of the cast members of Legends could pop up and, hopefully, bring some closure to fans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.