Dollface Canceled at Hulu After Two Seasons

Dollface is over for good at Hulu.

The streaming service has canceled the Kat Dennings-fronted comedy from creator Jordan Weiss after two seasons, according to TV Line.

The first season of Dollface burst onto screens in November 2019, landing a renewal in early 2020.

Hulu touted the success of the series at the time, but the second season was delayed due to COVID-19.

It finally returned in February, but it's unclear whether the show didn't perform as well as expected, or if there is some other reason for the decision.

The initial season did have a lot of buzz, but the TV landscape is filled with content these days, especially with the rise of streaming.

The series follows a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

The second season follows "Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends - post-pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves," according to the logline.

The series added a string of cast members in Season 2, including Lilly Singh, Jayson Blair, and Corinne Foxx.

The reviews were not great for the series, with it netting a 54% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hulu will also be saying goodbye to another show in the near future.

The streaming service recently announced that the upcoming third season of Love, Victor will be the final one on the service.

The good news for fans is that they'll be getting an ending. The same cannot be said for Dollface.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Do you think the show deserved a conclusion?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the first two seasons on Hulu.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.