Fanatic Feed: Mayfair Witches Casts Lasher, Selena Gomez Sets SNL Hosting Debut, & More!

Shudder announced today that production will begin next week on 1970s supernatural horror The Sacrifice Game, written by Jenn Wexler (The Ranger) and Sean Redlitz and set to be directed by Wexler. It will star Mena Massoud, Olivia Scott Welch, with Gus Kenworthy and Chloë Levine, who also starred in Wexler's The Ranger.

The film, which begins principal photography May 9, 2022, is set at a girls’ boarding school over Christmas break, 1971, where Samantha and Clara, two students staying behind for the holidays, must survive the night against uninvited visitors.

“We loved The Ranger and are thrilled to be working with Jenn and her team to bring her new film, The Sacrifice Game, to life. Jenn’s film promises to be a wild and thrilling ride that offers a fresh take on timeless horror themes. We can’t wait to share it with our members,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler.

“I am extremely excited to be working with this incredible cast and to be partnering again with Shudder and with RSM. The Sacrifice Game is my tribute to the beauty and boldness of ‘70s horror, anchored in an unlikely friendship between outsiders,” said Wexler.

Boardwalk Empire and House of Gucci star, Jack Huston, has joined the highly-anticipated adaptation of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches on AMC.

Alexandra Daddario plays neurosurgen Dr. Rowan Fielding, the heir to the family of witches. Reeling from the discovery and grappling with newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence who has haunted her family for generations.

Huston is that presence, Lasher, who Anne Rice has described as a mysterious and sensual, powerful, shape-shifting entity bound to the family for hundreds of years.

Huston joins previously announced cast members Daddario, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien.

Are you ready for SYFY Rewind?

SYFY announced that starting May, Friday the 13th (love it), you can go back in time with SYFY Rewind Marathon Fridays, and watch shows from the beginning again.

SYFY Rewind includes cult hits Quantum Leap, Battlestar Galactics, Xena: Warrior Princess and more.

SYFY Rewind marathons will air Fridays, starting May 13 from 6AM-6PM, debuting with time travel hit Quantum Leap.

Use #SYFYRewind on Twitter to join in on the conversation!

Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed its successful Selling Sunset franchise will expand with Selling The OC.

A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group's second office on the Orange County coast.

Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

Selling The OC hails from the creator and executive producer of Selling Sunset.

The series does not have a premiere date, but we're sure it's coming soon!

Check out the teaser.

It's filled with the signature drama we've come to expect from the parent series and Selling Tampa.

Over in the land of Saturday Night Live, we have some good news for fans of Selena Gomez.

The Only Murders in the Building star is set to make her hosting debut on the hit series.

Gomez will be joined by Post-Malone, who will be on hand to support his upcoming album "Twelve Carat Toothache."

Super exciting, right?

As previously reported, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premieres in June.

The comedy-mystery will serve up another treat for fans in the form of a new mystery.