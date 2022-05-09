FBI, Most Wanted, & International Renewed Through 2024!

CBS dropped some exciting news Monday afternoon, revealing that its highly-rated FBI franchise has been renewed two additional seasons, keeping FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International on the air through 2024.

The returning CBS Original series dominate their back-to-back Tuesday time slots: FBI is the #2 broadcast series, FBI: International is the #2 new drama, and FBI: Most Wanted is a top 10 broadcast series.

CBS is the #1 primetime network on FBI Tuesdays, winning all three time periods and delivering over 1.4 million more viewers than its closest competitor.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.

“They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams."

"I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” said Dick Wolf, executive producer and FBI brand creator.

“We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios."

"And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The trio joins the previously renewed Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, The Equalizer, NCIS, Ghosts, NCIS: Hawai'i, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS: Los Angeles, S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, and CSI: Vegas.

United States of Al, B Positive, Magnum P.I., How We Roll, and Good Sam are all heavily on the bubble.

Magnum P.I. has the edge over the Sophia Bush-led Good Sam, which has failed to garner much traction.

The comedies are more difficult to tell because there are many factors that could keep some of them on the air over the others.

CBS is set to announce its fall schedule later this month, so we should have more clarity on which of the bubble shows will make the cut.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.