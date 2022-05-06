Fred Savage Dismissed From The Wonder Years Over Alleged Misconduct

Another creative has been fired for inappropriate behavior.

According to Deadline, Disney is cutting ties with Fred Savage after multiple complaints about his behavior on the set of The Wonder Years, where he's a producer.

The Wonder Years is an ABC reboot of the series that began in 1988 in which Savage was the star.

Of course, we may never know what "inappropriate conduct" is, and we'd prefer to know the extent of it before laying blame anywhere.

Here's what a spokesman said to Deadline in a statement:

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched.

"Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

It's not the first time that Savage has been accused of misconduct.

Actress Alley Mills, who played the mom on The Wonder Years, filed a sexual harassment suit against Savage and Jason Hervey, both under 21 at the time, led to its cancellation.

Apparently, the case was settled out of court.

Mills revealed that the same year Savage was accused of attacking and harassing a woman on the set of Fox's The Grinder, on which he starred with Rob Lowe.

An investigation at the time revealed no evidence of misconduct in that case.

The Wonder Years hasn't been renewed yet, but it is still in contention for a renewal.

ABC has picked up fellow comedies The Goldbergs and Abbott Elementary for additional seasons.

The Wonder Years is averaging 2.4 million viewers and a 0.42 rating on the network.

The chances of renewal have been good, but it's unclear whether this scandal will affect the prospects of it.

ABC has also picked up drams Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie, and The Good Doctor.

On the drama front, Big Sky and A Million Little Things are likely battling it out for a space on the 2022-23 schedule.

The Conners cast recently closed deals to return, but ABC will make the final decision on whether the show will be back.

Earlier on Friday, ABC canceled Promised Land and Queens.

The network will present its fall schedule to advertisers on May 17, so expect clarity on the future of the show in the coming weeks.

Do you think Wonder Years should return?

