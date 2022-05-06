Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20 Review: Lost One

Elliot/Olivia shippers couldn't wait for Olivia and Elliot to team up.

They did on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 20, but Benson's involvement was only a small part of the story.

There wasn't much in the way of romance for these two yet, but they did seem to be getting their friendship back on track.

Benson's role in this story was far less than it seemed it would be from the promo video.

She and Stabler rode around a bit, questioned one suspect together, and later defied Bell's orders to stay put so that they could rescue Sarah.

But Stabler spent a large part of the hour investigating on his own. He talked to both Santos and Donnelly and relayed info to Jet, while Benson was only tangentially involved.

For the most part, it made sense. Stabler's undercover trying to get the goods on Donnelly and the Brotherhood, so Benson couldn't be involved in that part of the investigation.

It didn't feel like an SVU investigation, though.

Despite Benson's concern about the missing girl, it was more Organized Crime's case than hers, and her primary role seemed to be Stabler's confidante checking to make sure he hadn't forgotten that Donnelly was the enemy.

I loved their heart-to-heart as they searched for Sarah. I'm glad Benson and Stabler are friends now and have begun to put the past behind them.

Sarah's rescue was confusing, though.

Bell told Stabler to stay put and wait for backup, which neither he nor Benson listened to. That was typical Stabler, though I was surprised there was no response from Bell.

Once they got in the house, things got messy. It seemed like Stabler and Benson had cuffed Eddie before taking him downstairs to show them where Sarah might be hiding, yet he ran away from them, and Stabler needed to tackle and cuff him.

Stabler shot at a perp, but Benson found only a blue-haired girl when she gave chase.

Was the blue-haired girl one of the kidnappers or another victim? The episode jumped to the post-rescue scene as soon as Benson found the girl, and it was never explained exactly who was in the house or why.

I liked how Benson patted Stabler's shoulder, acknowledging that this case had been hard for him. I'd have liked to have had more of that discussion, but things moved on too quickly.

In non-Benson news, the net is tightening around both Donnelly and Stabler. Stabler's going to have to pick a side soon, which could get ugly.

Donnelly is getting a bad reputation with the Brotherhood for being out only for himself.

Santos is willing to risk his life to put Donnelly away because Donnelly's greed led to Santos' daughter getting kidnapped. The fact that Santos is ready to sacrifice everything is not good news for Donnelly.

There may be more pissed-off people ready to get a piece of Donnelly. If Stabler weren't undercover, he might be one of them since Donnelly is setting him up to take the fall for robbing Webb.

Meanwhile, the cops pissing off Cassandra means Webb is aggravated enough to order a hit on Stabler. That can't be good, though if anyone can handle it, it's Stabler.

Half the Brotherhood already distrusts Stabler, too, so it should be fairly easy for Donnelly to turn them against his supposed deputy. Though with Donnelly having burned so many bridges lately, it's not clear that anyone will listen to him either.

Anything could happen in the last two episodes of the season. Bring it on!

We're also going to learn the truth about Stabler's father as the season winds down.

Stabler got that bullet out of the tree in the nick of time since the whole area was scheduled for demolition.

When that woman called him, I thought it was going to turn out to be his mother. Of course, the woman turned out to be too young to be her, but the voice was similar, and Bernie disapproves of Stabler's anger toward his father.

Anyway, what that bullet shows is anyone's guess, but I'm curious where this goes.

Meanwhile, Jet and Adam's problems were disappointing, especially since they came out of nowhere.

The last time Adam was on-screen, he and Jet had one of the hottest kisses ever. What happened?

The on-screen version of events is that he didn't return Jet's calls because his phone died, and then she ran away, and because she ran away, he didn't answer the door when she knocked to apologize.

I'm sure both of them have been rejected a lot before because of their "nerdy" interest in computers, but come on!

It's time for them to get it together, stop acting like teenagers, and move forward with their love story.

And if they're going to have problems, is it too much to ask that those problems be fully on-screen instead of being talked about after the fact?

Your turn, Organized Crime fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and share your thoughts.

