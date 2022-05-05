Legacies Season 4 Episode 17 Review: Into The Woods

War was not the only thing brewing this week; love bubbled to the surface.

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 17, we got doused in romance. Nearly every character was somehow entangled with the likes of a lover.

With all its heartfelt moments, this episode felt like the beginning of the end, storylines starting to tie themselves up, though there's still much to be sorted.

We sadly did not see Jed this week, so his relationship with Ben wasn't mended. I fear reconciliation between the two will only come in the finale before Ben sacrifices himself to kill Ken. Though that is merely a theory.

I'd prefer that Ben atone for his sins by helping the Salvatore School win the battle minus the dying part, so he and Jed could run off together and be happy.

Alaric: Then why'd you do it?

Ben: Love, I think.

Alaric: Well, then that's the first thing about you that I understand. Permalink: Well, then that's the first thing about you that I understand.

Alaric's decision to release Ben from his cell was a milestone in his personal journey to being a better man for his students and daughters. He gave Ben the benefit of the doubt. I hope it doesn't come back to bite him.

It was gladdening to hear Alaric admit he likes this version of himself, Alaric 2.0, who isn't as cynical and jaded. Sometimes I forget how long we've known Alaric, how much he has endured.

Did Alaric's kin stay on her path to bettering herself, too? Yes! Lizzie once again impressed me with her commitment to owning and apologizing for her mistakes.

It feels like eons have passed since we've had a tender MG-Lizzie scene. MG has always seen the best in Lizzie, even when Lizzie showed him her worst.

MG: Okay, fine, into the woods.

Lizzie: That's the spirit, and in that same spirit I have compiled a comprehensive list of all the reasons you might be mad at me in ascending order according to severity. Permalink: I have compiled a comprehensive list of all the reasons you might be mad at me.

I went back and forth for a while as to whether or not Lizzie deserved MG after overlooking him for so long, but I believe she's changed enough to be worthy of him, for them to be worthy of each other.

Enter goosebumps. (Goosebumps upon goosebumps.) MG's long-awaited confession was a breath of fresh air in a show polluted with grief.

It has and always will be you, Lizzie Saltzman, and I don't even remember anything on that list, any of the bad things you've said or done because I love you with all of my heart and all of my soul. MG Permalink: It has and always will be you, Lizzie Saltzman.

Part of me wonders if Lizzie guessed what MG was hiding, given how persistent she was in getting to the bottom of his "anger."

Being interrupted by a frothing science experiment signifying Ethan's impending demise was not how I pictured their conversation ending, but we all know how Lizzie would have responded. Those two have been waiting to declare their love to one another for months.

Besides, did you catch that lovestruck look in Lizzie's eye? I'm surprised angels didn't start singing, accompanied by a heavenly burst of light.

Do you know who else had that certain look in her eye? Miss easily manipulated Aurora.

I have never laughed more while watching this show than during this week's Ken-Aurora scenes. I don't know what fantasy erotica they stepped out of, but they had me roaring!

Aurora: Now, let's work on that wardrobe, shall we?

Ken: Those garments are impractical for battle.

Aurora: Not in the modern world, darling.

Ken: If it pleases you. Permalink: Those garments are impractical for battle.

In the dewy glow of the field of lush flowers, Ken sensually stripped his archaic armor piece by piece, revealing a chiseled torso. Aurora's desire was so great she had to turn away so as not to be seduced.

It was hilariously corny. I ate it up. Unfortunately for Aurora, Ken did seduce her. She is attracted to others' pain and power, and Ken has both, though the legitimacy of his pain is questionable.

Since we were not privy to the history Ken showed Aurora -- by hoisting her up and pressing their faces together because how else would you let someone into your mind -- I'm not sold on Ken's innocence.

Ken's emotionless eyes and monotone voice are not characteristic of someone with a pure heart. He is a textbook manipulator, using his "charm," status, and a fake sob story to persuade Aurora to join his cause. Aurora is prey, nothing more.

When Ken said all that remained to seal their reunion was ... I thought, don't say "kiss," don't say "kiss," and what did he do? He said "kiss," and they did, passionately.

That love story will not end well.

Now let's dive into the romantic reunion of the hour: Hope and Landon.

Hope: You know me better than anyone so you know that I'm not going to get wet just because Jolly Roger asks me to go for a swim.

Landon: Uh, actually I'm reasonably certain he intends to stab you.

Hope: Well, then let him try, I'll break every bone in his body. Permalink: I'm not going to get wet just because Jolly Roger asks me to go for a swim.

In my opinion, Handon is endgame, or so I thought, but this episode yanked the pair and my heartstrings in countless directions.

When Hope and Landon hugged and bantered again, it felt so natural, the puzzle pieces falling back into place. Hope looked at ease, stress dissipating (for a bit).

I thought I was tired of their relationship until their Limbo reunion. I forgot how palpable their chemistry is, how well they fit.

Hope and Landon are different people than they were when they were last together. Landon missed Hope's dark phase, and Hope missed Landon's team-up with the Necromancer and stint as Limbo's therapist.

No matter how they have changed or what they have done, they are on each other's sides, which Landon reiterated, but that doesn't translate in the same way for each of them. For Hope, being on Landon's side means fighting for their relationship, no matter the cost. For Landon, it means letting it go. Or does it?

That's the fate you have to accept, Hope, to be the one who lives. Landon Permalink: That's the fate you have to accept, Hope, to be the one who lives.

At the end of the episode, we learned that Landon doesn't want to let go of Hope and that he made a deal with the Ferryman. If only Landon weren't contractually obligated to remain in Limbo for all eternity, am I right?

Landon deserves better!

Quick shoutout to our resident melodramatic Necromancer for at least attempting to send Landon back to the land of the living, albeit for the surprising ulterior motive of putting "the romance in necromancy" with Landon's mother. Ew, as Hope said.

Is Ken as misunderstood as he claims? Can Ethan be saved? Will Hope and Ben lead the school to victory? Will Landon ever escape Limbo for good?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ashley Myers is a staff writer for TV Fanatic, who you can follow on Twitter.