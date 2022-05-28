Matthew Morrison Out of So You Think You Can Dance For Not Following 'Production Protocols'

FOX's revamped So You Think You Can Dance is already experiencing a major shake-up.

Matthew Morrison has stepped down as a judge on the series just over a week after it returned to the air following a three-year hiatus.

According to US Weekly, the former Glee star did not follow production protocols.

The star said that his violation of the protocols prevented him from fairly judging the competition in the series.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me," Morrison said in a statement.

"Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued.

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

It is unclear what the violation entailed, but the star will remain on screeners for another few weeks yet.

He filmed four episodes, and FOX plans to air them all, before introducing a new judge at the next stage of the competition.

The series returned after a long hiatus earlier this month. The judging panel also includes JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The ratings have not been strong for the revamp. The TV landscape has changed since the last season was on the air, and the lack of familiar faces likely impacted returning viewers.

With no word on who Morrison's replacement will be, all we can do is speculate.

However, it's hard to imagine FOX not bringing back a face from the past to switch things up.

What are your thoughts, SYTYCD Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.