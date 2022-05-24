New Amsterdam Final Season: Sandra Mae Frank Promoted to Series Regular

When New Amsterdam returns in the fall, it will feature more of one of the newest additions to the cast.

TV Line is reporting that Sandra Mae Frank has been upped to series regular for its fifth and final season.

Frank first appeared as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder on New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 1, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

The highly anticipated New Amsterdam Season 4 finale is set to air tonight (at 10/9c on NBC).

News of the promotion comes two months on from the stunning announcement that the Ryan Eggold-fronted medical drama will end its run next season.

By the time the series wraps, it will have aired 92 episodes.

This is a shorter run than usual for a medical drama on the broadcast networks, but at least it is getting a pre-planned final season to bring all of the storylines to a close.

“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming.

“We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”

“When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

“Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope."

"We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life. Bravo!”

The series has been a big success for NBC and resonates very well in delayed viewing.

