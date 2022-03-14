New Amsterdam: Coming to an End!

New Amsterdam's reign on NBC is coming to an end.

Deadline has revealed the medical drama will conclude with its fifth season during the 2022-23 TV season.

In conjunction with the end date announcement, there is even more bad news:

The final season will consist of just 13 episodes, marking the shortest season for the show.

By the time the series finale airs, 92 episodes will have aired.

“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming.

“We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”

“When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

“Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope."

"We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life. Bravo!”

While the series has dipped in the ratings of late, New Amsterdam Season 4 is averaging 7.2 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in Live +7 and multi-platform ratings.

NBC knew the series was a keeper by renewing it for three seasons back in January 2020.

New Amsterdam originally starred Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher.

With This Is Us ending this season, and New Amsterdam ending next, there are questions about whether The Blacklist will follow suit next season.

NBC recently picked up The Blacklist Season 10, but time will tell whether the end is near.

NBC has also renewed Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order: SVU, and La Brea.

The network has canceled Ordinary Joe, while Law & Order, Organized Crime, Young Rock, American Auto, Mr. Mayor, The Endgame, Kenan, Grand Crew, and Transplant are awaiting word on their futures.

What are your thoughts on the demise of New Amsterdam?

Will you miss it?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.