Ozark: Julia Garner Speaks Out Following Shocking Series Finale

Ozark is over.

The Netflix thriller concluded last month with the second half of its fourth season.

The series finale had plenty of talking points, leaving fans mourning as the Byrdes came to terms with an insurmountable loss.

Julia Garner, who played Ruth, took to social media Monday to share some behind-the-scenes photos.

"Thank you everyone for watching the finale season of @ozark," the caption on the emotional social media post reads.

"This was such a special time in my life. I love you all so much."

The comments section lit up with celebrities and fans sharing their thoughts.

"Congratulations," Sophie Bush shared, adding:

"What a stunning achievement."

"It was great and you were amazing," Marc Jacobs commented.

"I cried so hard for Ruth, I never cried like that for a character," a fan added.

"I felt actually myself mourning her. You really brought her to life as a real person for us and not just a fictional character."

"Can’t wait to see who else you become in the future. You’re amazingly gifted."

Ozark Season 4 first premiered on Netflix in January 2022, with the second half dropping last month.

The series was renewed for a fourth -- and final -- season back in June 2020.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy said at the time.

"It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Cindy Holland, the former VP of Netflix's Original Content, also addressed the end of the show at the time.

"Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim," Holland said.

"We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close."

What are your thoughts on Julia's throwback photos and comments?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.