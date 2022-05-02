Peacock Adds Next-Day Streaming for All Bravo Shows

Peacock is doubling down on its access to Bravo's reality series.

For the first time ever, subscribers of Peacock’s premium tier will be able to enjoy all new seasons of Bravo hits like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Below Deck, and Top Chef.

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks.

“Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms.”

Previously, new episodes of Bravo series had a delay before streaming on Peacock.

Now. Peacock Premium subscribers can stream new episodes of Bravo series next day and will have complete access to past seasons.

“We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal.

“Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers.”

Starting today, in-season shows with episodes streaming next day include Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Summer House, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Top Chef, Kandi and the Gang, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

By September, every Bravo show is expected to be made available via Peacock.

News of the announcement broke during Peacock's newsfront presentation on Monday, where we also learned that Bel-Air broke a lot of Peacock records.

Peacock also signed a lucrative deal with Lionsgate to be the streaming home to its theatrical releases starting in 2024.

“These agreements affirm the great demand for first-run studio movies across every kind of platform –AVOD, SVOD, basic cable and FAST,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer.

“This partnership with Peacock shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex media landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

“Movies are among the most-streamed titles on Peacock, and we continue to expand our premium film offering from top studios, like Lionsgate, to ensure customers enjoy a steady stream of the biggest and best films to enjoy throughout the year,” said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Lionsgate is home to blockbuster franchises from John Wick to the newly announced Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and we’re excited to provide viewers an exclusive window to enjoy the Lionsgate slate of feature films across NBCUniversal platforms.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.