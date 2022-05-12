United States of Al Canceled at CBS

United States of Al will not be moving forward at CBS.

The Eye network confirmed Thursday night that it had canceled the Chuck Lorre comedy after two seasons, Deadline reports.

While many shows have dropped considerably this season, United States of Al is averaging 5.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

The demo number is down just a little vs. its freshman run, while the audience number is steady.

The series stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir ("Al") (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Dean Norris Pic

Kelli Goss, Dean Norris, and Elizabeth Alderfer also starred.

News of the cancellation dropped a week before CBS unveils its fall schedule to advertisers.

United States of Al was one of a handful of bubble shows on the network, including B Positive, Magnum P.I., How We Roll, and Good Sam.

Of the remaining bubble shows, B Positive is now a likely renewal, while Magnum P.I. should be back if a deal can be reached to keep the show around.

Fridays are a difficult night, and Magnum P.I. is on par with the network's other offerings on the night.

Good Sam and How We Roll are both headed for cancellation, with the former ranking dead last among the network's scripted offerings.

CBS has already renewed Young Sheldon, FBI, The Neighborhood, The Equalizer, NCIS, Ghosts, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, NCIS: Hawai'i, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS: Los Angeles, SWAT, Blue Bloods, and CSI: Vegas.

The network also has a string of exciting pilots in development, and we should get some clarity in the coming days on which ones will land a formal pickup.

