What to Watch: Pistols, My Dead Dad, The Boys

It's always so deflating when the last broadcast finales have aired.

But with streaming, there is always hope for more delicious TV and movies to entertain you.

Check out what we recommend you watch this week.

Sunday, May 29

9/8c The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

It’s time to explore Claire’s perspective of her relationship with Henry. Told over several years and three actresses, we see how much Henry meant to Claire.

Claire never got Henry out of her system, even as a teenager, and Henry had to rescue Claire after she was hurt at a party. This is the episode not to miss as Claire blossoms from child to womanhood.

Monday, May 30

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

The world lost a good one when Norm Macdonald died, but he was still fighting to the bitter end and thought to record a one-take video of his latest comedy before he went into the hospital for a procedure.

Netflix is airing the video and including comedians and friends talking about Macdonald’s life and legacy, including Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade, and Molly Shannon.

Memorial Day is the perfect day to air Macdonald’s last performance.

Tuesday, May 31

Pistol (Hulu)

The furious, raging storm at the center of the rock and roll revolution is the Sex Pistols -- and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones.

Jones’ hilarious, emotional, and at times heartbreaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

All episodes stream today.

Wednesday, June 1

My Dead Dad (HBO Max)

A young burnout discovers his estranged father is dead, leaving him the responsibility of managing an apartment complex.

With hopes of cutting ties, he's forced to grow up, learning about the dad he never knew through the eclectic tenants.

This movie looks really good!

Thursday, June 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

And now for something completely different…. Query: What does Freaky Friday look like in a Star Trek context? You’re about to find out, Fanatics, and it’s a wild ride!

Spock and T’Pring take the opportunity to connect during some shore leave only to find out taking the other’s perspective can be pretty awkward.

Meanwhile, Enterprise Bingo gets a real boost when a surprising duo takes on the challenge.

Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Detectives Pyre and Taba launch a manhunt for Ron and Dan that takes them across several states.

Along the way, the fates of Dianna and Matilda are revealed.

Will the true criminals be brought to justice? Will there be more bloodshed before it’s through?

Don’t miss the emotionally charged, unrelenting finale of Under The Banner Of Heaven.

Power & Glory (Netflix)

Power & Glory deals with some of the biggest political issues of our time; the relevance of the Danish Realm in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic – and not least, the climate crisis.

The main story focuses on the struggle for power and what power does to people – both professionally and on a personal level.

The struggle for power – or the struggle to retain power – challenges and changes the characters and they are forced to recognize that their desire for ‘control’ is in danger of corrupting them and denying them their humanity and sense of integrity.

Friday, June 3

The Boys (Prime Video)

It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone.

So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

The first three episodes stream today with a new episode dropping every Friday.

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+)

Even after leaving Essex, Cora still finds herself obsessed with the Serpent, and Will.

Dr. Luke continues to pine after the women, and makes a discovery.

Will and the townsfolk’s fears continue to escalate, as the disappearance of Naomi puts strain on the entire town’s sanity.

White Elephant (AMC+)

When an assassination attempt is witnessed by two cops, Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-marine turned mob enforcer (Michael Rooker), is ordered by his ruthless mob boss (Bruce Willis) to eliminate any and all threats.

With an eager underling out to prove himself, rival gangs making moves and a rising body count, every step Tancredi makes threatens lives…including his own.

We’re going to run out of new Willis content, so catch it while you can!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.