Andie MacDowell Returns to Hallmark With The Way Home Role

at .

Andie MacDowell is returning to Hallmark.

Per Deadline, the onetime Cedar Cove star has joined the cast of The Way Home.

The series is the cabler's first series to get a formal pickup since 2016.

Andie MacDowell arrives for the Closing Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

MacDowell is best known to Hallmark audiences for her work on Cedar Cove (2013-2015), the network's first original scripted series.

She will play Del, the "matriarch of the Landry family and a pillar of the close-knit community of her small, Canadian farm town," according to Deadline's character breakdown.

Andie MacDowell attends the L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women Award dinner

Del and her daughter, Kat, have been estranged from each other following harrowing events that changed their family forever and prompted Kat to move away.

"When Kat unexpectedly returns many years later with her teenage daughter whom Del has never met, the three generations of women embark on an enlightening journey to find their way back to each other and learn important lessons about their family’s past," the breakdown continues.

“We’ve found our perfect Del Landry in Andie MacDowell,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

“It was crucial to cast someone with the ability to handle the nuances and depth of the role and we can’t wait to see her bring Del to life.”

Andie MacDowell attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire

“Our viewers loved Andie MacDowell when she starred in Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, our first original primetime series,” added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome her home to Hallmark Channel and we know our fans will fall in love with her all over again.”

There will undoubtedly be a lot of interest in the project.

It seemed like Hallmark was looking to exit the scripted original series space for a long time, with Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores ending their runs.

Andie MacDowell attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards

There was also some unrest for fans of When Calls the Heart when the cabler announced a renewal later than usual.

Earlier this month, Hallmark also placed a series order for the new rodeo-themed family drama, Ride.

"Ride is a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the Murrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat," according to the logline.

"After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams."

Andie MacDowell attends L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala

"Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated Murray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily."

"And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may."

What are your thoughts on MacDowell's comeback to Hallmark?

Hit the comments.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

WTW June 25 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Andie MacDowell Returns to Hallmark With The Way Home Role