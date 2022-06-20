Criminal Minds Shocker as Hit Drama Leaves Netflix

at .

We have some bad news for fans who binge Criminal Minds on Netflix...

The one-time CBS procedural was the most-streamed TV show in the U.S. in 2021.

It registered an estimated 33.9 billion minutes watched throughout that year by American viewers, according to Nielsen.

Facing Her Past - Criminal Minds

Now, fans will have to look elsewhere to watch the series.

According to Pop Culture, the first 10 seasons will depart Netflix at the end of June, leaving just two seasons available.

Undercover Backup - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 9

It makes things rather complicated if you're in the middle of a binge or planning on starting one.

The good news is that all 15 seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

A handful of seasons are available on Hulu, too, but if you want the complete series, Paramount+ is your best bet.

Given the show's success on Netflix, it makes sense that Paramount+ wants to get all of those viewers over to its streaming service.

Making Sense - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8

The series aired on CBS from 2005-to 2020, and it wasn't long before Paramount+ started talking about a revival of some sort.

The series was said to be in the works, but fans were thrown for a loop when Paget Brewster announced it was likely dead.

Thankfully, Paramount+ clarified in February that the project was moving forward.

Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount Streaming, told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. Winter Press Tour that, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.”

Special Delivery - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 7

In the aftermath, Deadline reported that Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster had all agreed to return for the new series.

Given that there was still a demand for Criminal Minds when it ended on CBS, it makes sense that a new show would be in the works.

The streaming service is likely holding off on a formal announcement until negotiations are complete.

What are your thoughts on 233 episodes of the series leaving Netflix?

Thoughtful Toast - Criminal Minds Season 14 Episode 15

Will you follow it to Paramount+?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Criminal Minds Quotes

Hotch: A sniper can wait up to 72 hours without sleeping.
Mays: Seriously?
Rossi: That's part of their training. They can stay awake for 72 hours and remain completely focused on their target.
Mays: How?
Hotch: By using a mental exercise called "fantasy integration". A sniper creates a scenarios involving a target that keeps that person at the forefront of their mind.
Morgan: Often they'll imagine a place where they're with the target, doing something together that takes time. For example, building a car.
JJ: For some, the fantasy begins the minute they're assigned a target. Then nothing will distract them.

They mess you up, your mom and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They fill you with the faults they had, and add some extra, just for you - Philip Larkin.

Hotch

Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds Photos

Criminal Minds Season 15 Pic
Pat Down - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 9
Team Dance - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 9
Only Departure - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 10
Father Figure - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 10
The Team Reunites - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 10

Criminal Minds Videos

Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: It Sounds Kinda Supernatural!
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: It Sounds Kinda Supernatural!
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: A Rocky Situation
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: A Rocky Situation
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: It Won't Work; It's Not the Same!
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: It Won't Work; It's Not the Same!
  1. Criminal Minds
  2. Criminal Minds Shocker as Hit Drama Leaves Netflix