Criminal Minds Shocker as Hit Drama Leaves Netflix

We have some bad news for fans who binge Criminal Minds on Netflix...

The one-time CBS procedural was the most-streamed TV show in the U.S. in 2021.

It registered an estimated 33.9 billion minutes watched throughout that year by American viewers, according to Nielsen.

Now, fans will have to look elsewhere to watch the series.

According to Pop Culture, the first 10 seasons will depart Netflix at the end of June, leaving just two seasons available.

It makes things rather complicated if you're in the middle of a binge or planning on starting one.

The good news is that all 15 seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

A handful of seasons are available on Hulu, too, but if you want the complete series, Paramount+ is your best bet.

Given the show's success on Netflix, it makes sense that Paramount+ wants to get all of those viewers over to its streaming service.

The series aired on CBS from 2005-to 2020, and it wasn't long before Paramount+ started talking about a revival of some sort.

The series was said to be in the works, but fans were thrown for a loop when Paget Brewster announced it was likely dead.

Thankfully, Paramount+ clarified in February that the project was moving forward.

Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount Streaming, told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. Winter Press Tour that, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.”

In the aftermath, Deadline reported that Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster had all agreed to return for the new series.

Given that there was still a demand for Criminal Minds when it ended on CBS, it makes sense that a new show would be in the works.

The streaming service is likely holding off on a formal announcement until negotiations are complete.

What are your thoughts on 233 episodes of the series leaving Netflix?

Will you follow it to Paramount+?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.