Dana Delany Joins Cast of Paramount+ Drama Tulsa King

Dana Delaney is headed back to the small screen.

The two-time Emmy®-winning actress Dana Delany (Body of Proof) will join previously announced series lead and Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone in the new original series Tulsa King.

Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), who will also be at the helm as showrunner and writer.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+.

The highly anticipated drama series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve.

She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society.

Delany made her mark as Army nurse Colleen McMurphy on China Beach, a role she won two Emmy Awards and four nominations for Best Dramatic Actress.

Delany also received an Emmy nomination for a guest-starring role on the CBS drama Family Law.

Delany’s additional television credits include Body of Proof, Desperate Housewives, Hand of God, and most recently The American Guest.

She has also been the voice of Lois Lane on Superman: TAS, The Batman, and Justice League and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

On the big screen, Delany has appeared in Light Sleeper, Housesitter, Tombstone, and Fly Away Home, among many others.

The series also stars Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), and Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire).

The cast also includes Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), and Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.