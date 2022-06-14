Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 10 Review: When The Breakdown Hit At Midnight

Don't expect E.Z. to remain on top for very long.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 10 confirmed the darker shades of our favorite Mayan are here to stay, and we should probably prepare for the worst.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know that E.Z.'s progression into the man we left at the end of "When The Breakdown Hit At Midnight" has been a long time coming.

He's often flirted with darkness, making decisions that benefit people who are not him. Honestly, it's commendable that he'd do all of this to prevent other people from doing it.

Although he's making these villainous decisions, there's a method to his madness that was beautifully highlighted during his back and forth with his brother.

Speaking about what he did for the dog all those years ago to take its pain away struck a chord with Angel.

He had been questioning his brother's actions in recent weeks.

Fans have been the same but seeing this arc come full circle showed that we should have paid attention to the signs throughout the series.

A part of me thought E.Z. would keep the Vice President role and elevate Bishop back up to the leader, so I audibly gasped when he revealed himself to be the new leader.

Ditching the charters and telling everyone that they can join or be an enemy was a big swing and something that will probably come back to bite him at the beginning of Mayans M.C. Season 5.

E.Z. made all these decisions, thinking that he and his people would have the inventory of drugs to keep them afloat.

Someone killing the pipeline will come back to haunt everyone. There are so many possibilities about who could have destroyed the drugs.

My best guess is that Miguel is behind it. The truth is, no one will point the finger at him because selling the drugs will be the key to getting him back to where he once was.

Miguel has struggled to piece together what truly happened at the scene of his mother's death, but at least he realized the brothers were present that day.

Felipe certainly took his time telling Miguel he was his father and that E.Z. and Angel were his half-siblings, but what if this was a last-ditch effort from Felipe to save his kids?

Felipe has proven to be cunning in the past, and lying to Miguel about being his father might have been the best foot forward in that scenario.

Then again, Miguel being related to the people he hates the most makes for a lot of tension.

Miguel has his son back, but something tells me he won't get his wife back. He's adamant about Emily returning to town, but how long would it be before he slipped back into his old ways?

In response to him drugging her and trying to drown her in the bathtub, Emily ran off.

She knows he wouldn't harm their son, so my best guess is she'll hide in the shadows for now and strike when Miguel least expects it.

The series desperately wants us to think Erin is dead, and when someone dies off-screen, it's hard to tell whether it will stick.

There's a good chance Erin had a gun in the room and was saying "no," because she didn't want to pull the trigger on Miguel's henchman.

Then, as she was rushing off with her nephew, Miguel was likely waiting.

Miguel knows killing Erin would send Emily away from him forever, so she has to pop up at one point or another.

Speaking of Emily, though. The scene of her dying her hair and getting that phone call must have been a nightmare to shoot.

The hair dye was everywhere!

Manny's death was one of the biggest shocks of the series. He was set to be this huge presence on the series, and his death strikes me as a bit of squandered potential.

There was so much more to do with the character, but I understand that the series wanted to go out with a bang.

His death was harrowing. He died with honor, and there's not much else we can ask for on a show that features characters dying left, right and center.

Creeper's sacrifice was another surprise. He didn't even consult his brothers or tell them that Katie had been playing him.

He opted to take the fall for ALL of the crimes. That's got to lead to a life sentence or something close enough to it.

The Mayans will not be impressed when they learn what went down, but realistically, they'll probably never see or hear from him again unless they break him out of prison.

Katie will probably be a bigger presence on Mayans M.C. Season 5 because she knows that Creeper took the fall, and she got too close to him.

There had to be a reason for the series showcasing this random pairing.

As much as Creeper is a great character, the series waited too long to delve deeper into his life away from his time with the Mayans.

Leti preventing Hope from going back on drugs was a big moment.

Leti spent so long rebelling, and there's been much progression for her throughout Mayans M.C. Season 4.

It will be fun to see their dynamic next season.

Regardless of when the series premieres, it's going to be a long wait.

These developments were successful in their attempts to leave me wanting more.

What did you think of E.Z.'s path to the dark side?

Are you surprised by Felipe's admission?

Do you think Erin is dead?

Who do you think set the drug supply on fire?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.