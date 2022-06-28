Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell to Host The Real Love Boat

The Love Boat will set sail on CBS this fall with a real-life couple sharing hosting duties.

CBS announced today Rebecca Romijn (Paramount+’ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Jerry O’Connell (CBS’ The Talk) would be the faces of the highly-anticipated reality series.

The husband-and-wife team will take the helm guiding viewers through the dating adventure series inspired by The Love Boat, the hit scripted series in the ‘70s that used Princess Cruises ships as its setting.

The new series premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, PT/ET), following Survivor (8:00 PM PT/ET) and leading into The Amazing Race (10:00 PM, PT), to create the Network’s all-reality night.

It is certainly a departure for CBS, which typically always has a drama series in the 10 p.m. slot, but it will be fun to see if Survivor and The Amazing Race audiences become invested in this new series.

“After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true,” said Romijn and O’Connell.

“When we heard it was aboard THE REAL LOVE BOAT, that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone.’”

Currently, Romijn stars in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, reprising her role as the iconic character Number One.

Actor, director and television personality Jerry O’Connell serves as host of The Talk , CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show that examines topical events and contemporary issues.

The Real Love Boat brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry.

Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including captain and cruise director, will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

After nearly one month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.

The series is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Jay Bienstock serve as executive producers for Eureka.

What are your thoughts on the exciting casting scoop?

Will you watch the series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.