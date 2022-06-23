Selling Sunset Nabs Two Season Renewal as Spinoff Selling the OC Lands Premiere Date

The Selling Sunset ladies will continue to serve up the drama and mansions.

Netflix has officially renewed the hit reality series for two more seasons, keeping the show on the air through its seventh season.

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

No details have been revealed about the cast, meaning fans will have to wait for a while longer to find out what will become of Christine Quinn.

Her time on the show appeared to be on the rocks at the close of the fifth season, but there's no telling what the show will have in store for fans when it returns.

If you can't wait for more Selling Sunset-related content, you'll be happy about the next piece of news.

Selling The OC premieres August 24!

"A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast," reads the logline.

"Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?"

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland star.

In other reality TV news on Netfllix, the streamer has scheduled How to Build a Sex Room (July 8), Dream Home Makeover Season 3 (July 27), Instant Dream Home (August 10), and Designing Miami (September 21).

Buying Beverly Hills and Buy My House are both on tap for the fall, according to the streaming service.

Yes, Netflix has a wealth of scripted offerings.

What are your thoughts on the Selling Sunset renewal?

Are you ready for more?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.