The Flash: Candice Patton Closes Deal to Return for Season 9

If you were shocked following The Flash Season 8 Episode 19, we have some good news...

Candice Patton is not leaving the hit CW superhero drama.

If you watch The Flash online, you know that the most recent installment of the series seemingly sealed the fate of Patton's Iris West-Allen.

However, TV Line has confirmed Patton has closed a deal to return for The Flash Season 9.

Patton has been vocal about her future on the series not being set in stone, responding to a fan in April that she was "not quite sure" about her future beyond the current season.

The star shared a video later that month in which she used the caption, "That's a wrap on Iris West-Allen," with fans continuing to ponder what might become of the character.

The good news is that Patton is coming back, and it would really be a great time to give Iris bigger material.

If the rumors are true that the ninth season will conclude the series, we need much more of Iris before we get to that series finale.

Gustin signed on for Season 9 earlier this year, well ahead of the official pickup.

Given that The CW has canceled Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, and that Superman & Lois is effectively its own timeline, there's a good chance The Flash will be the sole Arrowverse show on the network's roster next season.

The typically renewal-happy network canceled plenty of fan-favorite shows that would have been renewed in prior seasons.

It's unclear what the rest of the cast will look like for next season, but it sounds like Danielle Panabaker will be back.

Carlos Valdes (Cisco) and Tom Cavanaugh (Wells) both departed as series regulars, while Jesse L. Martin scaled back his duties.

After tomorrow's season finale, the series will be off the air until 2023 as the network revamps its schedule.

What are your thoughts on this big comeback?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.