The Originals: Where Are They Now?

at .

The Originals has been off the air for over four years, but the popularity of the world established in The Vampire Diaries reigns today.

The second spinoff series, Legacies, got canceled after four seasons, and fans have been clamoring for it to be saved.

We're here to take a look at the Originals, and what the actors are doing now!

The Originals Cast Picture

Leah Pipes -- Camille O'Connell

Camille was a human bartender who got turned into a vampire by Aurora de Martel before being killed by Lucien.

Cami on The Originals

Leah Pipes amassed 65 episodes before her character got killed by the werewolf bite.

Before the originals, she had the occasional guest role in many different teen-centered series, like Glee.

After the Originals, Pipes appeared in the occasional feature film, along with a guest role on 9-1-1.

She continued her guest appearances when she did eight episodes on the CW's reboot of the TV series Charmed in 2019.

Fiona Healthy Once Again - Charmed (2018) Season 1 Episode 16

Claire Holt -- Rebekah Mikaelson

While Clair Holt only had 37 episodes, her character was one of the most important.

She played Rebekah Mikaelson: the only female Original Vampire.

She has appeared in every Vampire Diaries series.

Rebekah The Originals

She started her role in The Vampire Diaries, before being a part of The Originals.

She reprised her role as Rebekah in two episodes of Legacies.

After the Originals, Holt has starred in a few feature films, but has not appeared in anything else yet!

Before the Originals, she appeared in the hit kid's show H2O: Just Add Water.

Rebekah Returns -- Legacies Season 4 Episode 15

Steven Krueger -- Josh Rosza

Josh was a human before being turned and eventually died from Werewolf Venom in The Originals Season 5 Episode 10.

Krueger totaled 47 episodes in the series.

He was considered a supporting role until he got bumped to series regular in season five, where his character died.

Josh Rosza - The Originals

Post-Originals, Krueger has found great success

He starred in Showtime's hit new series Yellowjackets, which follows a team of high school soccer players and their survival in a plane crash.

Before Yellowjackets, he had single-episode guest spots on NCIS and Good Trouble.

He also had a nine-episode run on another CW series: Rosewell, New Mexico.


Steven Kruger

Riley Voelkel -- Freya Mikaelson

Freya, a member of the Mikaelson family, is a powerful witch.

She's Klaus' half-sister, and her powers are some of the strongest on the series.

She is the oldest, being the firstborn of Mikael and Esther.

Is Freya Ready for Love? - The Originals Season 4 Episode 7

Currently, Voelkel can be seen on TV in many places.

After her 60-episode featured role on The Originals, Voelkel went on to have three episodes in Legacies.

Voelkel stars in Starz's drama series Hightown as Renee Segna, which recently got a third season renewal.

She had an eight-episode run on NBC's Chicago Med, and 17 episodes on Roswell, New Mexico!

Renee Listens - Hightown

Danielle Campbell -- Davina Claire

Davina married into the Mikaelson family (wife to Kol), and was the last surviving witch of the Claire family.

She is a powerful witch with allegiances in high places (like the Strix).

She is one of the few who did not appear in other series in the universe.

Davina practices magic -- The Originals

Campbell racked up 68 episodes during her run on The Originals and went on to have eight episodes on Hulu and Marvel's Runaways.

She also starred in both seasons of Paramount+'s anthology thriller series Tell Me A Story.

She starred in both seasons as two different characters, but sadly, the series has since been canceled after two seasons.

Before the Originals, she had guest runs on Prison Break and Famous in Love.

Kayla Visits her Man - Tell Me a Story Season 1 Episode 5

Yusuf Gatewood -- Vincent Griffith/Finn Mikaelson

Vincent Griffith became a vessel for the spirit of Finn Mikaelson in season two, but outside of that, he was a powerful witch.

He became Regent of the nine covens, putting him in charge of all of the Covens and the voice of the ancestors.

He has also not appeared in any of the other Vampire Diaries series.

Vincent showing off his powers -- The Originals

After Gatewood's 71-episode run on The Originals, he went on to feature in Good Omens as Famine.

Good Omens premiered on Amazon Prime to great success and has a second season coming.

He also portrayed Raymond Chestnut on The Umbrella Academy.

He has had many guest roles before and after The Originals, including on Queen Latifah's The Equalizer.

Jailed Raymond Chestnut - The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 2

Charles Michael Davis -- Marcel Gerard

Marcel served as a red herring in the first season of The Originals; he was originally thought to be an antagonist.

This turned out to be false, as he turned out to be protecting Davina no matter the cost.

He was a powerful vampire that got turned by one of the Mikaelsons.

Marcel Gerard - The Originals

Charles Michael Davis has gone on to star in many different series since the Originals ended (including one episode of Legacies).

He had five episodes in Chicago P.D. and starred in the short-lived Shondaland/ABC series For The People.

He had a 28-episode run on Younger as Zane Anders, and a 23-episode run on NCIS: New Orleans as Quentin Carter.

He was supposed to star in CBS's reboot of Early Edition, but CBS has since scrapped the plans to do the series.

Quentin Carter - NCIS: New Orleans

Phoebe Tonkin -- Hayley Marshall-Kenner

Hayley got introduced as a werewolf in The Vampire Diaries.

In The Originals, however, she became a hybrid due to her pregnancy with Hope (who became a tribrid).

She allowed her werewolf side to be bound to her.

Hayley with her newborn - The Originals

Phoebe Tonkin had an 86-episode run on The Originals, giving birth to an important character in Legacies: Hope.

Before The Originals, she starred (with Originals co-star Claire Holt) on H20: Just Add Water.

Post-Originals, she had a guest spot on Westworld and starred in the TV series Bloom.

She will appear in Damien Chazelle's (La La Land) new film Babylon alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Phoebe Tonkin in Bloom

Daniel Gillies -- Elijah Mikaelson

Elijah appeared in both The Originals and The Vampire Diaries as a major character (he has not appeared in Legacies, as he died in The Originals).

He is an Original vampire, and one of the strongest.

He and his half-brother Klaus served as the lead for The Originals.

Elijah In Trouble? - The Originals Season 4 Episode 7

He appeared in every episode of The Originals!

Gillies already had an established career pre-Originals, starring in Street Legal, Saving Hope, and, of course, The Vampire Diaries (28 episodes).

Post-Finale, Gillies has done a few features and a marvel podcast series.

On Television, he played Mark Monroe on Netflix's Virgin River.

Mark and Mel Sailing - Virgin River Season 2 Episode 6

Joseph Morgan -- Klaus (Niklaus) Mikaelson

Klaus: the sexy, leading-man vampire we grew to become obsessed with.

He was an original vampire and werewolf, making him the only Original Hybrid.

Klaus appeared in both the Vampire Diaries for over 50 episodes (about a third of the series), and in every episode of The Originals.

Klaus Staring Off - The Originals

Morgan has gone on to feature in many different shows, including Animal Kingdom and, of course, Legacies.

He starred in Peacock's short-lived adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World as CJack60.

Morgan recently got announced to be joining the cast of Titans for the fourth season.

He will take on the role of Sebastian Blood (AKA Brother Blood) in the new season, and we look forward to seeing him in the role on HBO Max!

CJack60

So Fanatics, do you miss The Originals as much as we do?

What do you think of Legacies' cancelation and the future of the story?

Let us know in the comments below, and let us know if you've seen any of the stars in their new projects!

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Originals Quotes

Over the course of my long life, I have come to believe that we are bound forever to those with whom we share blood. And while we may not choose our family, that bond can be our greatest strength, or our deepest regret. This unfortunate truth has haunted me for as long as I can recall.

Elijah

There is beauty in the courage of the fragile fighter. Those that persevere, despite all they’ve been through, those who still believe there is good in the world, as dark things we often find we need that light the most.

Klaus

The Originals Music

  Song Artist
Song Too Late M83 iTunes
The hawk in paris freaks Freaks The Hawk In Paris iTunes
Ms mr bones Bones MS MR iTunes

The Originals

The Originals Photos

Marcel Gerard - The Originals
Klaus Staring Off - The Originals
Hayley with her newborn - The Originals
Josh Rosza - The Originals
Rebekah The Originals
Klaus Mikaelson Rises - The Originals

The Originals Videos

Legacies Trailer: The Story Continues!
Legacies Trailer: The Story Continues!
The Originals Deleted Scene is a Gift for Klaroline Fans
The Originals Deleted Scene is a Gift for Klaroline Fans
The Originals Series Finale Sneak Peek: Will Kol Help Klaus?
The Originals Series Finale Sneak Peek: Will Kol Help Klaus?
  1. The Originals
  2. The Originals: Where Are They Now?