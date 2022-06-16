The Originals: Where Are They Now?

The Originals has been off the air for over four years, but the popularity of the world established in The Vampire Diaries reigns today.

The second spinoff series, Legacies, got canceled after four seasons, and fans have been clamoring for it to be saved.

We're here to take a look at the Originals, and what the actors are doing now!

Leah Pipes -- Camille O'Connell

Camille was a human bartender who got turned into a vampire by Aurora de Martel before being killed by Lucien.

Leah Pipes amassed 65 episodes before her character got killed by the werewolf bite.

Before the originals, she had the occasional guest role in many different teen-centered series, like Glee.

After the Originals, Pipes appeared in the occasional feature film, along with a guest role on 9-1-1.

She continued her guest appearances when she did eight episodes on the CW's reboot of the TV series Charmed in 2019.

Claire Holt -- Rebekah Mikaelson

While Clair Holt only had 37 episodes, her character was one of the most important.

She played Rebekah Mikaelson: the only female Original Vampire.

She has appeared in every Vampire Diaries series.

She started her role in The Vampire Diaries, before being a part of The Originals.

She reprised her role as Rebekah in two episodes of Legacies.

After the Originals, Holt has starred in a few feature films, but has not appeared in anything else yet!

Before the Originals, she appeared in the hit kid's show H2O: Just Add Water.

Steven Krueger -- Josh Rosza

Josh was a human before being turned and eventually died from Werewolf Venom in The Originals Season 5 Episode 10.

Krueger totaled 47 episodes in the series.

He was considered a supporting role until he got bumped to series regular in season five, where his character died.

Post-Originals, Krueger has found great success

He starred in Showtime's hit new series Yellowjackets, which follows a team of high school soccer players and their survival in a plane crash.

Before Yellowjackets, he had single-episode guest spots on NCIS and Good Trouble.

He also had a nine-episode run on another CW series: Rosewell, New Mexico.

Riley Voelkel -- Freya Mikaelson

Freya, a member of the Mikaelson family, is a powerful witch.

She's Klaus' half-sister, and her powers are some of the strongest on the series.

She is the oldest, being the firstborn of Mikael and Esther.

Currently, Voelkel can be seen on TV in many places.

After her 60-episode featured role on The Originals, Voelkel went on to have three episodes in Legacies.

Voelkel stars in Starz's drama series Hightown as Renee Segna, which recently got a third season renewal.

She had an eight-episode run on NBC's Chicago Med, and 17 episodes on Roswell, New Mexico!

Danielle Campbell -- Davina Claire

Davina married into the Mikaelson family (wife to Kol), and was the last surviving witch of the Claire family.

She is a powerful witch with allegiances in high places (like the Strix).

She is one of the few who did not appear in other series in the universe.

Campbell racked up 68 episodes during her run on The Originals and went on to have eight episodes on Hulu and Marvel's Runaways.

She also starred in both seasons of Paramount+'s anthology thriller series Tell Me A Story.

She starred in both seasons as two different characters, but sadly, the series has since been canceled after two seasons.

Before the Originals, she had guest runs on Prison Break and Famous in Love.

Yusuf Gatewood -- Vincent Griffith/Finn Mikaelson

Vincent Griffith became a vessel for the spirit of Finn Mikaelson in season two, but outside of that, he was a powerful witch.

He became Regent of the nine covens, putting him in charge of all of the Covens and the voice of the ancestors.

He has also not appeared in any of the other Vampire Diaries series.

After Gatewood's 71-episode run on The Originals, he went on to feature in Good Omens as Famine.

Good Omens premiered on Amazon Prime to great success and has a second season coming.

He also portrayed Raymond Chestnut on The Umbrella Academy.

He has had many guest roles before and after The Originals, including on Queen Latifah's The Equalizer.

Charles Michael Davis -- Marcel Gerard

Marcel served as a red herring in the first season of The Originals; he was originally thought to be an antagonist.

This turned out to be false, as he turned out to be protecting Davina no matter the cost.

He was a powerful vampire that got turned by one of the Mikaelsons.

Charles Michael Davis has gone on to star in many different series since the Originals ended (including one episode of Legacies).

He had five episodes in Chicago P.D. and starred in the short-lived Shondaland/ABC series For The People.

He had a 28-episode run on Younger as Zane Anders, and a 23-episode run on NCIS: New Orleans as Quentin Carter.

He was supposed to star in CBS's reboot of Early Edition, but CBS has since scrapped the plans to do the series.

Phoebe Tonkin -- Hayley Marshall-Kenner

Hayley got introduced as a werewolf in The Vampire Diaries.

In The Originals, however, she became a hybrid due to her pregnancy with Hope (who became a tribrid).

She allowed her werewolf side to be bound to her.

Phoebe Tonkin had an 86-episode run on The Originals, giving birth to an important character in Legacies: Hope.

Before The Originals, she starred (with Originals co-star Claire Holt) on H20: Just Add Water.

Post-Originals, she had a guest spot on Westworld and starred in the TV series Bloom.

She will appear in Damien Chazelle's (La La Land) new film Babylon alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Daniel Gillies -- Elijah Mikaelson

Elijah appeared in both The Originals and The Vampire Diaries as a major character (he has not appeared in Legacies, as he died in The Originals).

He is an Original vampire, and one of the strongest.

He and his half-brother Klaus served as the lead for The Originals.

He appeared in every episode of The Originals!

Gillies already had an established career pre-Originals, starring in Street Legal, Saving Hope, and, of course, The Vampire Diaries (28 episodes).

Post-Finale, Gillies has done a few features and a marvel podcast series.

On Television, he played Mark Monroe on Netflix's Virgin River.

Joseph Morgan -- Klaus (Niklaus) Mikaelson

Klaus: the sexy, leading-man vampire we grew to become obsessed with.

He was an original vampire and werewolf, making him the only Original Hybrid.

Klaus appeared in both the Vampire Diaries for over 50 episodes (about a third of the series), and in every episode of The Originals.

Morgan has gone on to feature in many different shows, including Animal Kingdom and, of course, Legacies.

He starred in Peacock's short-lived adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World as CJack60.

Morgan recently got announced to be joining the cast of Titans for the fourth season.

He will take on the role of Sebastian Blood (AKA Brother Blood) in the new season, and we look forward to seeing him in the role on HBO Max!

So Fanatics, do you miss The Originals as much as we do?

What do you think of Legacies' cancelation and the future of the story?

Let us know in the comments below, and let us know if you've seen any of the stars in their new projects!

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.