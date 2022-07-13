Criminal Minds Star Teases Revival, and We Need It Right Now

The long-gestating Criminal Minds revival appears to be inching closer to reality.

Original series star Joe Mantegna took to Twitter this week to share a photo from what looks to be a set from the show.

“Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project,” he wrote, sharing the Criminal Minds hashtag.

The teaser seems like a move in the right direction for the project, which has been in the works for a while at Paramount+.

There was even a time we thought the project had been shelved, but Paramount+ reiterated its plan to bring the beloved CBS drama back to life.

Deadline revealed earlier this year that Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster had all agreed to return, pending deals being reached.

Brewster opened up about the revival in an interview with Decider in June.

“There are people who have been hired in preproduction, but none of the cast have signed their contracts yet," the star shared.

"So I believe that ABC and CBS are still working out a licensing agreement."

"They have good faith, I believe, that we will be moving forward,” she said.

“We’ve been told, ‘Visit your family now, because in a couple of months, it’s not gonna happen.’ So we’re all very confident that it’s going to happen. … We all agreed in November: ‘Yes, we’re all onboard, we’re ready to sign.’"

"So there’s clearly some other structure that needs to be figured out before we can start. But we’re all very, very optimistic.”

The project definitely seems to be moving in the right direction, so we're excited that we could be returning to that universe fairly soon.

When word of the project first broke, it was revealed that the series would span 10 episodes.

Criminal Minds aired from 2005-2020 and had two spinoffs; Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

What are your thoughts on the comeback?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.