Gentleman Jack Creator Addresses Potential Season 3 After HBO Cancellation

Fans of Gentleman Jack were left in shock earlier this month when HBO opted to cancel the drama after two seasons.

The series, which was a co-production between HBO and the BBC, came to a grinding halt after HBO pulled the plug.

Series creator, Sally Wainwright is hopeful the show could return in some capacity down the line.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Wainwright said that "there is a desire to go on with it amongst quite a lot of people."

The main hurdle standing in the way of a pickup is that an international partner would have to be found to carry the series globally.

Wainwright promises that “all those other options are being explored.”

“If HBO had been up for it, there’d have been no question” about a third season.

“It’s been a very successful show in all areas for them – it’s had fantastic reviews, it’s had a very respectable audience and on top of that it’s had an impact on the community of gay women."

"We have the most extraordinary fanbase," Wainwright adds.

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack,” the network said in a statement earlier this month.

“When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers," the statement continued.

"We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life."

Gentleman Jack picks up In 1832, when Miss Anne Lister leaves Hastings brokenhearted and heads to the lush landscape of Halifax, West Yorkshire, England to restore her uncle's estate that she has inherited.

While restoring the estate she finds that the family land has a coal mine and that it is being stolen by two brothers.

This unusual lady landowner develops a potentially dangerous romance with another woman, which she records in a cryptic diary.

The series was headlined by Suranne Jones, with the cast also including Sophue Rundle, Joe Armstrong, Amelia Bullmore, Rosie Cavaliero, Gemma Whelan, and Gemma Jones.

