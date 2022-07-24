Loki Season 2, WandaVision Spinoff, & Secret Invasion Get Release Dates

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will ramp up early next year, it has been announced.

New details dropped during Marvel's turn at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, and it's hard not to be a little excited.

Phase 5 is set to launch with the third Ant-Man movie, subtitled "Quantumania."

That flick will hit theaters on February 17, 2023, so we don't have that long to wait.

Secret Invasion, a new drama set in the MCU, follows in the spring.

The cast includes Cobie Smulders (reprising her Maria Hill role), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, The Comey Rule), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

On the big screen, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 launches May 5, continuing the new phase of the MCU.

Loki Season 2 is on tap for summer, as well as the first season of Hawkeye spinoff Echo.

No confirmed dates for those shows, which is why we're billing them as tentative.

The last few years have proven that things can change...

The Marvels hit the big screen July 28, followed by Blade on November 3.

Ironheart, another TV entry, is on track for fall 2023.

WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is penciled in for a late 2023 or early 2024 launch.

The supersized Daredevil revival is on track for a spring 2024 bow on Disney+.

It's hard to believe the series is back, but we are so excited about what's ahead.

On the big screen, Captain American: New World Order is on track for a May 3, 2024 launch, while Thunderbolts will arrive in theaters in July 2024.

Looking well ahead into the future, Phase Six will consist of a new Fantastic Four movie (late 2024), Avengers The Kang of Dynasty (May 2025), Avengers: Secret Wars (November 2025).

That's a lot of superhero goodness!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.