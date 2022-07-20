New Amsterdam: Freema Agyeman Departs Ahead of Fifth and Final Season

When the final season of New Amsterdam gets underway in the fall, it will be without one half of the core couple at the wheel of the show.

TV Line reported Wednesday that Freema Agyeman will not return to the medical drama as Dr. Helen Sharpe.

A source close to the show said that the decision to leave was Freema's and that the star recently started filming the Sky comedy series Dreamland.

“Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!” Agyeman sharein a statement to TVLine.

“I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment," the star added.

"What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me."

"She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam."

“While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series,” Agyeman continued.

“It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons — those writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic — it’s over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!”

The news is undoubtedly a huge shock, especially because the strength of the series has hinged on Helen and Max (Ryan Eggold).

With the news that the series is ending, it certainly makes you wonder how the show will write her out.

In fact, it's probably a good idea the show is ending. Perhaps the show will be able to explain Max and Helen being apart ... until they reunite off-screen at the end of the series.

We can hope, you guys!

Given the way New Amsterdam Season 4 ended, we're inclined to believe producers were well aware there was a chance Agyeman would not be back .

New Amsterdam creator/showrunner David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton added in a statement:

“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return!"

"We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story."

"As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”

NBC confirmed earlier this year that the series would be ending next season.

It is currently set to return on Tuesday, September 20 at 10/9c.

Your thoughts on the big news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.