The Resident: Andrew McCarthy Upped to Series Regular Ahead of Season 6

Dr. Ian Sullivan is sticking around at Chastain Memorial Hospital.

Deadline reported Monday that Andrew McCarthy has been promoted to series regular for The Resident Season 6.

“His groundbreaking surgeries rescue the most vulnerable patients and make him key to the hospital’s financial stability," Deadline shared of Ian's arc on The Resident Season 6.

"But as Ian’s demons emerge, both his daughter, Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) and our doctors face a dilemma."

"Where do you draw the line with a doctor whose own life is spiraling dangerously out of control, even as the keeps saving lives?”

McCarthy debuted at the end of The Resident Season 5, and a promotion to series regular status was on the table since he joined the cast.

His first big storyline involved him showing up at the hospital to save his daughter after she was shot.

He collapsed and later learned that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

FOX officially picked up The Resident for Season 6 in May after negotiations to keep the show alive came down the wire.

It was a tough turn of events for fans who were waiting for a definite answer about the series' future.

The Resident remained a reliable performer for FOX, but with the network not owning any of its shows and operating independently from media conglomerates, renewal decisions are much tougher to predict.

The cast also includes Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Glenn Morshower, Jane Leeves, and Jessica Lucas.

FOX announced last month that The Resident Season 6 will get underway Tuesday, September 20.

The medical drama has been pair with the new country music drama, Monarch.

Monarch was initially on tap for a midseason bow last season, but it was shifted to the fall at the last minute.

