What to Watch: Blood & Treasure, Virgin River, The Last Movie Stars

Saturday, July 16

Campfire Christmas (Hallmark)

Hallmark is still celebrating Christmas in July!

In this one, romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp.

Starring Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Caitlin Stryker, Matt Hamilton, and Alec Santos.

Sunday, July 17

Blood and Treasure (Paramount+)

It’s about damn time!!

We’ve been waiting for two years for the adventure to continue, but finally, Blood and Treasure returns to a new network – Paramount+.

Unfortunately, they didn’t offer screeners to critics, so we’re in the dark, but we have faith that this will be the popcorn entertainment we need for the summer months.

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

If you thought the action was lacking thus far, then buckle your seatbelts because we're about to go for a ride!

When Nick is in danger, Craig enlists Deran's help to save his son, and things get bloody.

Meanwhile, Thompson makes her move getting to know Pope.

Monday, July 18

8/9c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

What’s wrong with Michael?

The group will be desperate to find out what’s happening to Michael, as they continue to try to figure out what the dark triad is planning.

We’ve also got more Kybel, as the two figure out what’s next after that kiss.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Leslie is emerging as the true hero these days, but that may all change when she's blindsided in court.

Chelsea reveals on stand that Murphy and Max have been having sex behind Leslie's back, and Murphy’s case could be jeopardized.

The trial of Murphy Mason continues!

Tuesday, July 19

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

It’s a flashback to the 1970s, featuring Oliver Putnam! New evidence emerges and advice from an unlikely source points suspicion at an unassuming target.

Slowly, pieces are being put together, yielding another episode full of mysteries, unusual suspects, and shocking reveals.

Who’s behind it all? Don’t miss another episode of the Emmy-nominated Only Murders In The Building.

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

When Andre enters the courtroom during one of Lola’s cases, chaos erupts, leaving Sara injured..

Luke defends a client of arson. Biswas returns to help Mark with a difficult case.

Looks like everyone is out of order! Tune in for an all-new episode of #AllRise, Tuesday at 8|7c on @owntv. pic.twitter.com/HK4Tyj4Aw9 — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) July 15, 2022

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

The Council of the Great River convenes to hear the Unit’s testimony and decide whether to extradite them back to the U.S.

Abigail attempts to convey the dangers of the Camarilla’s influence.

Tally ponders if the future is written in stone.

Wednesday, July 20

Virgin River (Netflix)

Virgin River Fanatics, we get 12 episodes of Virgin River this season, and trust and believe the drama continues.

Jack reels from the news that he may not be their child's father, which also prompts some exploration of his own relationship with his father. Doc's mysterious grandson makes things interesting, while Hope is on a tumultuous path to recovery.

Brady faces jail after a set up, but can he convince everyone that he's innocent? There's no shortage of drama, however slow-paced, on this season.

Thursday, July 21

The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max)

The Last Movie Stars is an epic six-part documentary from CNN Films and HBO Max that chronicles Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership.

Director Ethan Hawke brings life and color to this definitive history of their dedication to their art, philanthropy, and each other.

Through long-lost transcriptions of interviews with Paul, Joanne, and those close to them, brought to life by the voices of contemporary actors, we’re given an intimate front-row seat to the lives and careers of the couple that would go on to forge an unmatched cultural legacy.

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

It’s anyone’s guess what the crew of The Orville will get up to next week. With the various relationship shenanigans in play, the lyrics to Lou Gramm’s “Midnight Blue” (also the title of the upcoming episode) might apply:

“Ain't got no regrets / And I ain't losin' track / Of which way I'm going / Ain't gonna double back no” “Don't want no misplay / Put on no display / An angel? No! / But I know my way, oh yeah, oh”

“Doubling back” could reference Malloy’s time paradox family. “Don’t want no misplay” is certainly applicable to Keyali and LaMarr’s complicated relationship. “An angel? No!” feels like it’s touching on Isaac and Finn’s issues. “Ain’t got no regrets / And I ain’t losin’ track” could hint at another Teleya episode.

Buckle up and hold on, folks, because if we know one thing we know about The Orville: New Horizons, it’s to expect the unexpected.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Malika faces more relationship complications when she's stuck between Angelica and Lucía and they feel each other are playing games.

Dennis is unsure whether or not he wants to introduce Ryan to the Coterie and incorporate her more.

Davia immerses herself in teaching Elliott.

Friday, July 22

The Gray Man (Netflix)

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six.

Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

But now the tables have turned, and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

