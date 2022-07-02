What to Watch: Girl in the Picture, Big Brother, Black Bird

Happy Independence Day!!

While you're out munching on hotdogs and fresh corn on the grill and watching fireworks rain down around you, don't forget there is still good TV to watch!

Find out below what we recommend this week.

Saturday, July 2

8/7c Jailbreak Lovers (Lifetime)

No one moves faster than Lifetime when it comes to ripped-from-the-headlines movies! Yes, this one is based on a bonkers real-life incident involving Vicky White who fell in love and busted her lover out of the clinker back in – wait for it – APRIL!

Catherine Bell executive produces and stars as a rule follower, Toby, who rehabilitates abused dogs at the local prison until she falls in love with a convicted killer, John, and the two plot and execute his escape, starting a federal manhunt while they get their Bonnie & Clyde on.

It sounds like pure, unadulterated, popcorn-munching entertainment!

Sunday, July 3

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

The Codys prep for another big job, but a series of factors may interfere with their ability to pull it off. Arthur is still a wildcard, Pope expresses concern that J’s new relationship with Penny could be a problem, and Deran and Craig’s tension boils over.

Meanwhile, in 1992, Andrew, Julia, and Baz do a job for Smurf, but the ramifications of it may scar Andrew.

10/9c P-Valley (Starz)

The story of Miss Mississippi is finally told.

It starts with how Keyshawn and Derrick became a couple back at Chucalissa High School.

The tale skips ahead to what should be the peak of Keyshawn's new career but it isn't.

Tuesday, July 5

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

This week’s episode shines a light on the foul-mouthed board president of the Arconia and murder victim, Bunny Folger. Who was Bunny? What made her tick? What was she hoping for her future?

It’s another charming episode of Only Murders In The Building! Don’t miss out on the summer’s coziest, quirkiest mystery!

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

The murder trial continues with Luke’s evidence that his client could be a chimera. However, Mark has some tricks up his sleeve too, which complicates things.

An old college boyfriend and Rachel return, which could only mean trouble for Lola.

Will the psychic help Emily further her career or her relationship? Be sure to check back Tuesday morning for our interview with J Alex Brinston’s Luke Watkins!

9/8c Tom Swift (The CW)

Tom finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) is startled when a worried Isaac, likely because Rowan issues him an ominous warning.

Tune in for the final episodes of this series!

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

The fugitives find themselves on the run being pursed by the Cession marshals.

Scylla and Nicte act as bait to attract the marshals away so that Abigail, Adil, and Tally can hunt for the missing Khalida.

When the trio does locate Khalida, they find an unexpected ally there as well.

Wednesday, July 6

Girl in the Picture (Netflix)

Did you ever notice that the documentaries you think most suited for a docuseries never get that treatment?

This is one such doc that looks like it will contain a lot of heartwrenching information. Will you be watching?

The jaw-dropping true crime story of a search to solve a 30-year-old mystery: who was Sharon Marshall, and why was her real identity unknown to everyone - even her?

8/7c Big Brother 24 (CBS))

The summer’s guilty pleasure reality show is back!

They’ve kept the details about this season under wraps, and won’t be revealing the cast until Tuesday, July 5th, but we’re sure it will include unexpected twists and fun alliances.

Tune in to see the competitions, the flings, and the backstabbing.

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

MAFS hits the West Coast, baby!

An all-new season of Married at First Sight kicks off, and this time, it’s taking place in sunny San Diego.

It’s the milestone 15th season of the series, and we get a THREE hour premiere where everything is high stakes and crazier than ever!

9:30/10:30c The Challenge: USA (CBS)

We’ve watched the premiere, and it’s like a normal season of The Challenge, complete with some fan favorites from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Love Island, and Survivor.

What more could you want?

We got the chance to chat with the cast ahead of the premiere, and we’ll be running our interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday, so stay tuned.

Check out the trailer below.

Thursday, July 7

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

“Twice in a Lifetime” feels like deja vu all over again. Didn’t we cover this back in Season 2? Well, it’s been a season of expecting the unexpected, so it’s bound to be a new take on the time disruption trope.

The educated guesser would predict another 60+ minutes offering that delves into a moral conundrum and a contemporary societal issue.

Will we have any carryover from Klyden and Bortus’s separation? Will this address Mercer’s newfound child? Perhaps a do-over of the Yakar Incident?

That’s pretty much the only way they’ll ever be able to resolve that Krill situation. There are a lot of knock-on events to take into account though!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Be ready to have your time-travel gear put to work on the Strange New Worlds season finale as Pike gets a surprise visit from the future.

It’s a practically perfect bookend to the premiere, speaking to Pike’s knowledge of his tragic future and the very relatable urge to derail it.

Prepare for STRANGE circumstances, NEW – yet familiar – characters, and a WORLD of nostalgic fan service.

This is a triumphant finale deliberately written to strum the heartstrings of all Trek fans, new and old. It’s time to HIT IT, folks. Hit it hard.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grab your posse, your libations, and your snacks because Good Trouble is BACK with all-new episodes and it’s so juicy, dramatic, sexy, and fun, you won’t want to miss a single episode!

The second half of the season breaths new life into the series and feels a bit like a soft reboot, and shows Good Trouble still has so much gas in the tank!

The new season teases risks and rewards as Mariana finds herself drawn to both Evan and Joaquin, Davia is rocked when Dennis gets a new girlfriend, and Malika’s work/love life balance blurs. Don’t forget to join us for exclusive interviews and our review!

Friday, July 8

Boo, Bitch (Netflix)

Lana Condor is back to shine on Netflix in a starring role as Erika Vu, a high school senior who is deadset (pun intended) on living out her dream life and having a wild night out.

Unfortunately for the former wallflower, the night is all fun and well until she wakes up dead!

If you’re still in your Julie and the Phantom feels and want to see something from the creator of On My Block and EP of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, then tune in to this limited series!

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime.

He can enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.

Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar?

This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

