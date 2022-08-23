A Million Little Things Reportedly Ending After Five Seasons at ABC

The end is reportedly in sight for ABC's A Million Little Things.

TV Line is reporting that the forthcoming fifth season is being crafted as its last.

ABC has yet to confirm the report, but the outlet notes that the decision to bring the show to a close was a mutual decision between creator DJ Nash, the network, and the production companies behind the series.

The series spent the last season on the bubble, averaging 1.9 million viewers and a 0.26 rating among adults 18-49.

It was the second lowest-rated scripted series on the network, meaning that a renewal was not a guarantee.

AMLT has always been a strong performer digitally, so that likely moved the need towards renewal for the buzzy series.

The most recent fourth season rose 133% in the demo, with a week of DVR factored in.

After 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, the drama is ABC’s No. 1 gainer in delayed viewing this season in total viewers (+249%) and adults 18-49 (+547%), surging more than six times over its initial 18-49 Live+Same Day rating.

There is an audience for the show, but they don't watch live. It is becoming more common for shows on broadcast of late.

A Million Little Things missed out on a fall launch for the first time, but it might be the case that the final season will air relatively uninterrupted when it finally bows in 2023.

The series stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez.

The cast is rounded out by Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

ABC's midseason roster is stacked, with the network ordering the Milo Ventimiglia-led Company You Keep to series, as well as Neve Campbell and Steven Pasquale's Avalon.

What are your thoughts on the show potentially ending next season?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Hit the comments below.

