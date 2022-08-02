All Rise Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Truth Hurts

Resentments bubbled over, and truths exploded.

Lola and Robin's marriage reached a boiling point on All Rise Season 3 Episode 9 when Robin and the FBI tried to stop Mark's smash-and-grab case.

The misunderstanding soon became a fight of pent-up resentment and accusations.

Wilson Bethel directed " Truth Hurts," which dissected secrets in significant relationships, starting with the tension between Robin, Mark, and Lola.

Mark worked for weeks to catch the mastermind behind the smash-and-grab robberies and murders, and he wasn't giving up easily.

It felt like a betrayal to him that Robin would use the information he overheard in a private conversation and feed it to the FBI.

Mark: Did Lola tell you, or did you overhear us in chambers this morning?

Robin: I was just doing my job.

Mark: I didn’t take you for the type to take advantage of our friendship, let alone your marriage.

Permalink: I didn’t take for the type to take advantage of our friendship, let alone your marriage.

Permalink: I didn’t take for the type to take advantage of our friendship, let alone your marriage.

This predicament put Lola in an awkward position between her best friend and her husband.

Mark and Lola are each other's ride-or-die friends, so Lola also felt that Robin betrayed their best friend and put her in the middle of an unnecessary situation.

While their fight initially began about Mark, Lola and Robin soon hurled resentment at each other. All Rise Season 3 has featured many changes, including Robin working from home more. Was that too much of a drastic move?

Robin felt that he gave up his career for Lola and became the primary caregiver for Bailey. It seemed like he expected Lola to be grateful for his sacrifices and jump the second he needed help, which wasn't fair either.

Robin: I put everything on hold to support your career. Whose the primary caretaker of our child?

Lola: You offered, and if I had known you would resent me for it…

Robin: I’m carrying everything. I’ve been carrying all this. I asked you to take some of it off my shoulders for one day, so I can do my damm job!

Lola: No, not so you can do your job, but so you could backstab our best friend.

Permalink: No not you can do your job, but so can backstab our best friend.

Permalink: No not you can do your job, but so can backstab our best friend.

He insulted Lola, implying she wouldn't know their daughter's needs because she worked so much. That had to hurt since Lola strived to balance motherhood and career.

We never saw this blow-up coming, especially since Robin and Lola recently renewed their vows and had been enjoying more intimate time at home since All Rise Season 3 switched networks to OWN.

However, all of the couples have featured more intrigue and drama, especially theirs, since Lola was tempted by her ex-boyfriend Andre.

After All Rise Season 3 Episode 8, Lola realized that her alternative reality wouldn't have been better and was determined to make things work with Robin. Robin did not think that included attending a legal conference hosted by Andre.

He played dirty when Lola considered going, only his pettiness didn't just hurt them but their friends. I don't blame Lola for making Robin sleep on the couch. He messed up.

This led to the ultimate courtroom showdown when the FBI barged in, demanding they take custody of Brandon Page.

Lola had to make the hardest ruling of her life, deciding to release Brandon to the Feds or keep the smash-and-grab case a local case.

During this dilemma, we saw the strength of Lola and Mark's friendship as she weighed her options and ultimately chose Mark.

It was pivotal when Lola smiled and nodded at Mark, signaling how much they trusted each other. However, Robin looked angry, so will Lola's marriage survive that decision?

Mak also dealt with his own relationship issues.

We've been waiting for the Mark and Amy wedding for months, but Amy kept playing coy and changing the subject.

Mark seems eager to get married and begin their family, while Amy keeps stalling. He didn't understand it and seemed more confused after voicing his concerns to Emily.

Mark seemed amicable to meeting Collier and eventually did behind his fiance's back. Will what he learned come back to bite him?

With Mark overwhelmed, Teddy headed his first big case, a sexual assault case. Besides the women were already comfortable with Mark, Teddy became tongue-tied around the strippers who had been drugged.

Sara: You have done the impossible and earned these women’s trust in the system, and now you’re handing them off to your freshest meat.

Mark: Teddy is the second chair on the case. He’s an excellent attorney. He can handle it.

Teddy: Right. I handle it.

Mark: Great. I’m just a call away. I’ve got to serve a search warrant and find a bulletproof fest. Go get them!

Permalink: Great. I’m just a call away. I’ve got to serve a search warrant and find a bulletproof fest....

Permalink: Great. I’m just a call away. I’ve got to serve a search warrant and find a bulletproof fest....

Unfortunately, Teddy made one of the worst mistakes you could during this case. He developed feelings for one of the clients, Eden Porter. Teddy came alive as the two of them discussed Dungeons and Dragons.

He looked like he had formed a connection with Eden, but it almost cost them the case when he objected and screamed at Luke every time he questioned her about her prior drug use.

This made Lola worry about another thing, as she feared that Teddy had become too emotionally involved.

Lola: Mr. Biswas, I just wanted to check in with you. As a former DDA, I myself share your empathetic nature, I can understand that defining the balance between victim and client can be challenging.

Moses: She thinks you have the hots for the stripper.

Teddy: No, of course not. What you saw today was passion, not lust.

Permalink: No, of course not. What you saw today was passion, not lust.

Permalink: No, of course not. What you saw today was passion, not lust.

Girl power to the rescue. Emily and Sara saved the day with both cases. Emily provided that "Lopez" charm and helped secure a witness for his smash-and-grab case. Seeing their work as a team on the same side was entertaining.

Watching Sara and Emily undercover at the strip club was one of the best parts of the episode. We love their friendship and teamwork; these scenes added much-needed humor to an otherwise serious episode.

They were enjoying watching the dancers in action while Teddy got the actual tea. We need to see more groups going out and partying. It adds some levity.

Poor Teddy was distressed with what he learned at the club. Franklin didn't only drug Eden, but he raped her multiple times.

It wasn’t the first time Franklin drugged Eden. He sexually assaulted her not once, not twice, but three times at least. I don’t know what to do. Teddy Permalink: It wasn’t the first time Franklin drugged Eden. He sexually assaulted her not once, not...

Permalink: It wasn’t the first time Franklin drugged Eden. He sexually assaulted her not once, not...

We watched Teddy learn one of the hardest lessons of his career.

He had to tell Eden about her assault since she had no memory of it.

She wanted to move on without pressing more charges, while Teddy wanted Franklin to fry.

Sometimes, the hardest thing for an attorney is to let go and make a deal with a scumbag, but he did it, so she wouldn't have to testify again.

Part of All Rise's charm is their supporting players. Sherri has always been a favorite, and we're finally learning more about her.

We're so happy that Lola and Sherri are friends again and that Lola saw the mysterious postcard. Lola will investigate if anything happens to Sherri.

Several cast members, including Wilson Bethel, have hinted that we'll see more family members in the second half of All Rise Season 3.

It appears we'll meet whoever captured Sherri's mom and her parents soon too. What could their motive be for kidnapping Sherri's family?

Over to you, All Risers Fanatics. Will Lola and Robin's marriage survive? Why is Amy playing coy?

Who has Sherri's mother, and what do they want? Chime in below in the comments.

Remember, if you missed an episode, you could watch All Rise online via TV Fanatic.

All Rise airs at 8/7c on Tuesdays on OWN.

Truth Hurts Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.8 / 5.0

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.