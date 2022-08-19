Ally McBeal Sequel in the Works at ABC: Will Calista Flockhart Return?

ABC might take viewers back to the world of Ally McBeal.

Almost 18 months after it was first reported that a revival of sorts could be in the works, Deadline revealed that a sequel series is in development.

According to the outlet, the project would be written and executive produced by Karin Gist, and would follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original FOX drama.

"The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole Carson on the mothership series," Deadline teases.

Calista Flockhart, who headlined the original series, has reportedly been approached to appear and executive produce.

David E. Kelly, who created and executive produced the original series is said to have given his blessing for the new project.

Kelley previously opened up about the prospect of a revival or reboot.

“I’d be open to the idea of Ally McBeal being done again, but I don’t think it should be done by me. If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018.

“If it’s going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours.”

Ally McBeal was a big hit for FOX when it kicked off in 1997.

It ultimately lasted until 2002, with the network canceling it after five seasons.

The original focused on the fictional Boston law firm Cage and Fish, which Ally arrived to work in on the series premiere and remained there until the series finale.

Thankfully, there was a lot of closure on the fifth season finale, meaning that fans were not left hanging.

The cast also included Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Vonda Shepard, Portia de Rossi, Lucy Liu, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows.

