Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1 Review: The Best Is Yet To Come

We're back to the shores for one final hurrah as we count down to each and every O'Brien getting a happy ending.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1 starts things off with a bang, as Connor is out of the woods and getting all the love and support he needs from family and friends.

But there are still lurking unknowns yet to be addressed, not counting the love lives of the O'Briens.

Talk about embracing the new day with a smile on your face.

Connor: How am I ever going to forgive you?

Margaret: Wait. Why?

Connor: That kiss. You almost killed me. Permalink: That kiss. You almost killed me.

Connor had a frightening medical scare, but he sees it as a good thing because if he'd continued on the same trajectory, he could have died. Instead, he was with those he loved, and they managed to get him to safety without further issue.

Any day above ground is a good day. That's what my father used to say. Mick Permalink: Any day above ground is a good day. That's what my father used to say.

That's a quote we could all live by. I often say my days are meh without thinking of the alternative. It's not easy to stay bright when life gets you down, but having your life is a gift itself.

It's ironic that Mick uttered those words, given that he's currently pill popping to get through the day.

Mick's fanciful flight that led to his injury was only a few days ago Chesapeake Shores time, so it seems a little early for him to be reliant on painkillers. It's unlikely that his arm is still giving him much grief, so he probably doesn't need them, so why is he still taking them?

It was a much bigger thing in last season's finale, as it appeared to be affecting his behavior.

Mick apologized to Megan about his behavior on Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 10, but it didn't land as he would have liked. Kudos to him for admitting the error and that he's still scared.

It's been a very big deal having Megan home and a part of the family again. That was difficult enough, but now Mick's given her his heart again, and it would be impossible not to fear what taking the Getty job would do to them.

That's not a reason for pain pills, though.

The only reason I'm bringing it up is that they were playing Mick as if he's on edge with his behavior, and he hid the pill bottle when Bree happened upon him taking a pill.

Mick almost seemed angry at what was happening with Bree and Luke. When he caught them having coffee, his face darkened. Thankfully, that was only because Bree hadn't shared her feeling for Luke with him.

We learned later that it's not Mick who has an issue with Luke. He has faith in Bree and in his own measure of Luke enough that he offered Luke the manager position at The Bridge.

Bree was flattered, but when they talked about her relationship with Luke, Mick realized that Bree seemed uncomfortable with Luke's past.

We often grow up thinking that good people don't commit crimes, which is likely what's niggling at the back of Bree's mind.

The public's perception of criminals doesn't often consider people who are just like us and, through one mistake in life, pay a heavy price even without willingly committing a crime.

It's easy to forget that things happen until you or someone close to you goes through it. The O'Briens don't judge people like that, and I have no doubt Bree and Luke are in it for the long haul.

Still, I appreciate the care they're showing the relationship and how they're dealing with Luke's reality after serving time.

More stories showing people who commit crimes have remorse and work hard to earn trust again would go a long way toward more compassionate viewpoints.

Why isn't Sarah ever around with Kevin when trouble strikes the family? Since they married, that's been my biggest disappointment.

I realize there are plenty of O'Brien women to go around, but that's why she's so valuable to the show. It's not easy to become a part of a family, let alone one with seven strong women. That had the potential to be a remarkable storyline, which appears to be overlooked.

Abby: [looking at her phone] It's Mandrake.

Jess: I wish I had a Mandrake. If I had a Mandrake, I could do anything.

Bree: If you had a Mandrake, you wouldn't have to do anything.

Jess: Same diff. Permalink: Same diff.

At least Kevin and Mandrake found something they shared. If Mandrake is going to be a part of the family, he needs to be more than the man holding up Evan's world.

Mandrake: Iraq or Afghanistan?

Kevin: Afghanistan. That obvious?

Mandrake: I served in Iraq. I still tie my shoes in Latterly style, too. Although I don't wear boot bands very often.

Kevin: Old habits are hard to break.

Mandrake: Once a trooper, always a trooper. Permalink: Once a trooper, always a trooper.

Their conversation served as a reminder that military service defines your life; you never just walk away from it. That was Kevin's core when the series began, and connecting with Mandrake worked.

Unfortunately, now we have to talk about David's family, which is just icky.

It was hard to warm up to his parents before the wedding and harder afterward. Now, with his dad stealing everything and going on the run, it's so disappointing that I just want it to end.

It's ironic that David didn't want much from his parents in the way of support and that they turned him down when he needed it the most. Now, his father has proven to be an unremarkable human being with no morals.

David deserved so much better. He'll rise from the ashes his father left behind, but it's not going to be easy.

And now, we come to Abby and Evan. I wasn't a fan of the goofy "Abby won't reveal who she called" shtick.

Bree: Hm. She called Jay.

Jess: Really? I was team Evan all the way. Permalink: Really? I was team Evan all the way.

Abby and Jay had already determined they'd only be friends, so there wasn't much of a mystery for us to solve.

But it led to the fact that Evan and Abby are going to make a go of it. They're gingerly broaching the topic, both afraid they might be reading the other wrong. Well, until Evan decided to go for broke.

May I say again, that is a beautiful dress, but you would look just as beautiful without it. Whoops, nope, not what I meant to say. I think you know what I mean. Evan Permalink: May I say again, that is a beautiful dress, but you would look just as beautiful without it....

Finally, Evan makes sense. It's beautiful that he knows himself well enough to take things slow so that they share a deep bond before getting physical. That's so rare anymore, and it's a shame.

Evan really pulled out all the stops for their date, and Abby even discovered he's quite the chef.

But it was that teasing without kissing that got hearts racing. People sometimes launch themselves so quickly into sex that they forget how tantalizing the journey can be.

Meaghan Ory and Robert Buckley nailed that scene. It made their romance worth the wait. If their romance continues along that same vein, we are in for quite a treat!

What did you think of the premiere? Do you have wishes for the season before we say goodbye to the O'Brien family?

