The Conners Shocker: Michael Fishman Exits Ahead of Season 5

The Conners is losing one of its most beloved cast members.

TV Line reported Monday that Michael Fishman has departed the ABC series ahead of its fifth season.

The news is somewhat surprising.

Fishman originated the role of D.J. Conner on Roseanne back in 1988 before returning for the revival back in 2018.

When ABC canceled the series after cutting ties with Roseanne Barr, Fishman joined the cast of the Roseanne-less follow-up, The Conners.

The star hasn't had as big of a presence as you would expect, given his series regular status.

TV Line notes that Fishman has only appeared in 36 episodes out of 71.

Jayden Rey, who plays DJ's daughter, Mary, will not be back as a series regular.

However, there is the possibility for a return as a guest star down the line.

It's unclear at this stage whether Fishman will continue to work behind the scenes of the hit comedy.

Series regulars locked in for The Conners Season 5 include John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Becky), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Emma Kenney (Harris), Ames McNamara (Mark), and Jay R. Ferguson (Ben).

Katey Sagal will be back in a recurring role as Louise.

ABC released a logline for Season 5 that failed to include DJ.

"The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky — grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America," it reads.

"Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

The fifth season is set to premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21st at 8/7c on the network.

The Conners has been a huge success for ABC since its premiere in 2018.

It remains a top-five scripted series for the network, pulling in ratings similar to The Goldbergs and Abbott Elementary.

