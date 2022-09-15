Blade Runner 2099 Limited Series Ordered at Prime Video With Ridley Scott Executive Producing

Blade Runner is getting the limited series treatment.

Prime Video announced Thursday that it had picked up a live-action series set in the universe of the iconic movies.

Ridley Scott will return as executive producer for the show, billed as a follow-up to 2017's Blade Runner 2049.

Silka Luisa, who most recently worked on Shining Girls, penned the script and is attached as EP.

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” Amazon Studios’ head of global television Vernon Sanders said in a statement.

“We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

Added Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson:

“We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon."

"And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created," the statement continues.

"Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time."

"Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time."

"So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

Prime Video has been doubling down on well-known IP.

It recently brought the world of The Lord of the Rings back to life, and a Fallout TV adaptation is in the works.

