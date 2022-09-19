Ginny & Georgia Showrunner Teases Season 2 Release Date

Fans of Netflix's hit Ginny & Georgia have been clamoring for more since the first season launched in February 2021.

The series landed a speedy Season 2 renewal following a strong response from critics and viewers.

18 months later, there have been little updates about when the show will return... until now.

Debra J. Fisher, the showrunner, took to TikTok with some updates for fans.

"The number one question I get asked as the showrunner of Ginny and Georgia is, 'Where's season two?'" she said.

Fisher confirmed that production only just wrapped, so there is still some time to wait for a premiere date.

"Here's what I know and what I can tell you: we just wrapped. So what does that mean? It will take Netflix 14 weeks to dub Ginny and Georgia into all the non-English speaking languages," the showrunner added.

"Without getting an official word from Netflix, that takes us to the end of the year."

It's possible Netflix could hold Ginny & Georgia Season 2 until early 2023, depending on when post-production completes.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Aaron Ashmore had joined the cast as Gil Timmins.

Deadline reported that Gil is Georgia's ex and that she was drawn in by his intoxicating charm and good looks.

"Gil had been out of Georgia's life after he was charged with embezzlement and sent to jail," Deadline's character description teases.

Gil is Austin's father, so that should make for a fun dynamic.

Ginny & Georgia's returning cast includes Brianne Howey (Georgia), Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), and Raymond Ablack (Joe).

So, there we have it. We know the show is returning soon, but it looks like we still have a while yet before anything is confirmed.

What are your thoughts on the lengthy hiatus between seasons?

Hit the comments below.

