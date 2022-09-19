Sarah Michelle Gellar Was "Grateful" NBC Nixed Cruel Intentions Reboot

at .

Despite scoring a pilot order and coming very close to a series order, NBC's planned Cruel Intentions reboot did not see the light of day.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was set to return as Kathryn Merteuil for the first time since 1999, is speaking out about the project.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Gellar said that she was grateful the network killed the project before it got to see the light of day.

“I don’t know. That was a whole crazy time,” she said of the failed project. 

“Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming," Gellar elaborated.

"On the first day, I was like, ‘This isn’t working.’ It’s just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it’s not my Cruel Intentions. So, I was actually grateful," Gellar revealed.

At the time of the pilot pickup in 2016, there were rumors that the project would become a summer series for NBC.

NBC's Cruel Intentions would have picked up more than 15 years after the 1999 movie left off.

The drama follows the beautiful and cunning Kathryn Merteuil (Gellar) as she vies for control of Valmont International as well as the soul of Bash Casey (Taylor John Smith), son of her brother, the late Sebastian Valmont, and Annette Hargrove.

Upon discovering his late father’s legacy in a hidden journal, Bash is introduced to a world of sex, money, power and corruption he never could have imagined.

It sounds like a decent concept, but it doesn't sound synonymous with anything on broadcast TV of late, so it makes sense that Gellar would have had doubts about NBC being a viable home.

Gellar has since moved on to different projects and is set to star in the Paramount+ supernatural drama series Wolf Pack.

Cruel Intentions is getting another chance at a TV show, with a reimagining in the works at Amazon's Freevee.

The star can also be seen in Netflix's movie Do Revenge.

