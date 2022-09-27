The Resident Sneak Peek: A Chaotic E.R. Interrupts Concade Flirting!

The hallmark of a significant medical drama is often something as simple as the excitement that arises with a bustling E.R.

And trust that The Resident can deliver that medical drama staple and bring all the entertainment in the process.

For those thoroughly invested in Conrad's love life, we get a glimpse of these two being all cutesy and flirty with one another while on the job.

Conrad is working the E.R., which is often Cade's domain these days. While they attempt to keep some semblance of professionalism by how they reference each other, something that Irving finds amusing, they can't stop flirting with each other.

Conrad is just getting to the bottom of Cade leaving his house too early to have breakfast with him and Gigi when the E.R. explodes into chaos.

Cade mentioned that her reason was to head out to the polling station to vote early for the heated governor's election in the city that would put everything important on the line.

And the others learn that a brawl has broken out at a polling station, flooding the E.R. with injured potential voters.

Are we surprised that politics can lead to physical violence and unrest? Not these days we aren't!

Conrad and Cade have to put off their funny conversation about which breakfast cereals to introduce Gigi as both of them jump into action.

Cade barks out her orders, running point on delegating patients to medical professionals as they all flood in on gurneys and on foot.

The always cool A.J. breezes in just in time to nab a patient who has gone into cardiac arrest. And our favorite Cardio god can't resist a cheeky statement about how he "loves the smell of napalm in the morning."

Conrad gets his first stab at a patient, one with whom he may form a connection as the hour progresses.

And Irving and Hundley deal with a patient with possible rib fractures who seems resistant to being in a hospital.

The two staples of the E.R. bicker with one another, and that's where we find out that Irving uttered the cursed word "Slow" while standing in the E.R.

You never say an E.R. is slow that day! Fate sees it as a challenge!

Conrad and Cade's conversation about her taking the big leap and spending time with Gigi in the morning and Cade's plan to bring chicken from her favorite chicken spot to Conrad's house later is put on hold, but surely, we'll be revisiting that, right?

It's a bustling clip of an exciting hour!

