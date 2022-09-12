Titans: Titus Welliver Joins Season 4 Cast as Lex Luthor

Titans Season 4 gets underway on HBO Max later this year.

As the promotional trail for the series begins, we have some exciting casting news.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Titus Welliver has joined the cast as Lex Luthor.

Showrunner Greg Walker told the outlet that this iteration of Lex "has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power."

Naturally, this sudden arrival will have a big effect on Connor.

As viewers are well aware, Connor was created from Superman and Lex's DNA.

“He’s explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self,” Walker told EW.

“What does that mean when you do?”

Connor has been struggling to come to grips with a life away from a lab, regularly being put in the firing line.

The tricky part of Lex's arrival is that he could start to gravitate towards the dark side, assuming this iteration of Lex is here for all the destruction.

Welliver as Lex will make for a very different take on the character, and we are so here for it.

The actor is of course best known for Bosch and Bosch Legacy, as well as Sons of Anarchy, The Last Ship, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Titans Season 4 previously cast Joseph Morgan as Sebastien Blood, aka Brother Blood and Franka Potente as May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem.

Sebastian is decribed as “introverted man with a strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature.”

May is a “natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. [She is] a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (aka Robin/Nightwing), Anna Diop as Kory Anders (aka Starfire), Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth (aka Raven), and Curran Walters as Jason Todd (aka Robin/Red Hood).

The cast also includes Conor Leslie as Donna Troy (aka Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin as Conner (aka Superboy), and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger (aka Dove).

Titans Season 4 is set to launch in November.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.