Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 1

Did all of the doctors survive?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1, we picked up in the immediate aftermath of Will's apartment fire.

Waiting for News - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1

Crockett, Ethan, and Archer worked tirelessly to save as many lives as possible.

Meanwhile, Charles and Nellie helped a paranoid patient, while Dylan made a life-altering decision.

Did he leave the hospital for good?

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1 Quotes

It is ironic that you managed to sideline the Chief of Transplant, making room for the next rising star.

Sam

Scott: You've been shot. We gotta get you to the hospital.
Jo: Dylan... it's not your fault.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1 Photos

Will Supports Dylan - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1
Waiting for News - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1
Dylan's Guilt - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1
Maggie's Family Drama - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1
Vanessa Meets Her Dad - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1
Hanging Out - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 1
