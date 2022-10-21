As We See It Canceled at Amazon

Prime Video is not moving forward with the second season of As We See It.

The Jason Katims dramedy has been canceled after a single season on the streaming service.

The prognosis was not looking good for the series due to there being no update on its future since its launch in January.

"As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them," reads the official logline.

"With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance."

The cast also included Sosie Bacon as Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

The project is based on an Israeli format created by Idisis and Shafferman, and comes from True Jack Productions, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Israel’s yes Studios, and Amazon Studios.

The streaming service has canceled a lot of shows this year, including Paper Girls, The Wilds, Night Sky, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Prime Video has had a string of hits this year, including Outer Range and The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

Upcoming shows include The Peripheral and The English, and the service also has a string of shows in development.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.