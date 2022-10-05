The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Searching for Sereni-tea

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been the most chaotic entry in the franchise since its 2020 premiere.

The feuds, drama, and rumors have been so far out there that it's been difficult not to question whether I'm watching an episode of Dynasty.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 2 took things in an entirely different direction, highlighting the conflicts amongst the ladies and showcasing them all working through some things.

Whitney opening up to her husband about her past abuse offered one of the rawest moments in Real Housewives history.

It was difficult to watch, mainly because you could tell from her body language when Justin asked what was wrong that something was eating away at her.

Many Real Housewives are criticized for keeping things away from the prying eyes of the cameras, but it must have been tough for Whitney to confide in her husband, in front of the cameras, no less.

Whitney has been one of the most outspoken cast members since the series began. While many viewers take issue with how she inserts herself into drama, no one can deny that this is one of those moments that will be cemented in Housewives history.

Whitney's journey on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City looks set to be a journey of healing, and it's considerably different from her journey in the previous two seasons.

Hopefully, the rest of the cast members will support her if she speaks to them about it.

Jen was dealing with questioning what would become of her if convicted. We know she recently changed her plea to guilty and will be sentenced next month.

It's hard to empathize with Jen because, although she's admitted her wrongdoings, she still has this platform that will no doubt generate a massive income before she heads to the slammer.

There's no telling how long Jen will spend behind bars, but I don't doubt if it's more than a couple of years, Bravo will drop her like a hot potato because by the time she gets out, the show will have moved on with a very different cast.

On top of that, Jen's actions so far throughout The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 haven't been exciting.

She threw a party for her husband at someone else's house on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 1 and has been complaining about getting an invoice for it on social media since.

If the series doesn't move on from her soon, she risks morphing into a Lisa Rinna-esque personality that sucks all the fun out of the series.

I'm far more invested in the Lisa Barlow-Meredith Marks feud, but the supposed rumors about Lisa giving favors to get tequila in bars is too farfetched even for this Dynasty-esque entry in the franchise.

Rumors have a nasty habit of ruining reputations, and it's hard not to think that this rumor was constructed because Meredith was that mad about her one-time friend's hot-mic moment from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2.

Whitney saying she heard the rumor from a mutual friend of Lisa's doesn't help because what if the story came from the same person?

Someone making something up doesn't make it a rumor. It makes it a lie.

Rumors tend to be the driving force for entire seasons of Real Housewives, so we shouldn't expect this one to die down any time soon.

Lisa will be livid if her family hears about it, and it's only a matter of time before Meredith condescendingly says something like, "you should have thought about that last year."

Heather Gay is starting to frustrate me. Everything she does on the show is to appease Jen, who will not be around for RHOSLC Season 4 because, you know, jail.

Heather runs the risk of being demoted to a friend or off the show entirely unless she grows a backbone quickly.

She's a great personality, but when she's constantly defending Jen, it makes you wonder what she, as a person brings to the show.

The ladies organizing a trip this early into the season was necessary because there's a good chance many of these women wouldn't have attended.

Lisa telling Meredith that she was a safe space for her at one time was just asking for Meredith to hit back where it hurt.

Meredith is still hurting from those comments, and the best foot forward would be for her to tell Lisa she isn't accepting any of her apologies, or we'll have a whole season of Lisa trying to get back in her good books.

I loved the Mary callouts. She was one of the most unapologetic housewives, making her vapid tirades so fun.

There were concerns the series wouldn't be able to continue as strongly without her, but it has transformed into something else entirely.

The energy is different, and although there aren't constant fights like there once were, it's interesting seeing how this group of friends navigates friendships.

What did you think of Jen this week? Do you think Bravo made a bad call by keeping her employed?

What's your take on the Lisa rumors?

Do you think Meredith and Lisa can ever be friends again?

Hit the comments.

