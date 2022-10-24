The Resident Round Table: Padma's Postpartum Depression, Irving's Arc, & More!

Bell is back!

Bell's return was a highlight of The Resident Season 6 Episode 5, which also saw Conrad treating a former patient, Devon making unexpected headway with his clinical trial access, and Irving having time to shine.

Join Laura Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss the hour.

What are your thoughts on Padma's postpartum depression arc? Will AJ and the others be able to help her?

Laura: I think we all saw this coming, especially when she didn't want to be alone with the crying babies. I was surprised and impressed that she didn't leave the babies and run. Maybe, we'll get an arc where we see her receiving treatment for postpartum depression.

Meaghan: Although it was predictable that they headed in that direction, I'm still glad they are covering this important issue. My only concern is that they will not allow it to progress in a natural way and will escalate and resolve the problem quickly.

As Laura said, it would be great if we actually get to see her going through treatment. As doctors, AJ, Leela, and Devon should easily be able to recognize what she is going through and rally around her.

What will be interesting to see is if Leela writes off Padma's struggles as just her "being Padma" or if she will actually take them seriously.

Jasmine: It was predictable in that we all saw this coming, but it's an important topic, and I don't mind them exploring it.

I'm interested in how they'll execute it. I appreciate the unorthodox family dynamic they all have, and I hope to see Devon, Leela, and AJ step up to help out. I found the last scene haunting, and I expected something far worse, but I love how in tune AJ was with her, more than even Leela. I think he'll be the one who takes this the most seriously and be proactive.

Does Devon's deal with the anti-aging millionaire seem too good to be true?

Laura: I hope not, especially since he said he'd fund other medical trials, and Chastain needs help.

Meaghan: I don't foresee it being smooth sailing. Even though he is offering to fund other projects, I can't see him just stepping aside and letting Devon decide what to research.

Something that did irk me a bit about the research funding storyline was that Kit was firmly against it until Devon mentioned they could use it to fund MS research, and then she was suddenly on board. Don't get me wrong, I can't say I blame her, but it made her come across as a bit self-serving, which is not Kit's character at all.

Jasmine: I would hope it isn't, but I anticipate it coming with some caveats and drama. It won't be smooth sailing at all.

Yeah, I noticed that, Meaghan. Devon knew he could get Kit on his side by mentioning MS, and she jumped right in the second she heard it mentioned. Self-serving? Yes, but totally human, and I'm rather enjoying that we're seeing this character we typically place on a pedestal be flawed and human.

What did you make of Irving finally having more screen time and his possible interest in becoming an internist?

Laura: I enjoyed seeing Irving work more with Devon to solve this case. I found it interesting that he feared death, but maybe that will help him if he becomes an internist to find solutions for patients.

Meaghan: I was happy to see Irving get some quality time out of the ER. Irving becoming an internist would be the perfect way to incorporate him into the storylines more, so I'm completely on board with this.

Jasmine: Irving was long overdue for some solid screentime, and I appreciated what they gave us. I also found his interest in becoming an internist fascinating.

Which storyline relating to denial resonated with you, or did you enjoy most?

Laura: My heart broke for Raja's fiance. It had to be so hard for her to know they could have saved him if they had removed that rod earlier. I wouldn't say I enjoyed it the most, but it affected me and made me grieve for her and Conrad.

Meaghan: I feel like Raja's case struck me the most because it is something that could happen to anyone to varying degrees. Who out there isn't guilty of ignoring a potential health issue because it's easier to deny that something could be wrong than face that possibility?

Billie's smaller storyline tugged at my heartstrings as well. Conrad being so oblivious to what is right in front of his face is so unlike him, but I also feel like despite how confident he is as a doctor, he doesn't necessarily see himself as the heartthrob we all see him as.

Plus, he may be in a bit of his own denial. If he admits that Billie has feelings for him, he has to decide what to do about it; it's much easier to turn a blind eye.

Jasmine: I definitely found Raja's case impactful, and it's something that many of us are probably guilty of to varying degrees.

Maybe it's the melanin in me, but the aging millionaire made me chuckle because it didn't register for me that he was supposed to look unusually young.

I didn't bat an eye at the notion that he was in his 70s because I know plenty of individuals, my own grandmother included, who, I guess, look youthful by these standards.

Meaghan, I totally agree with you about the Conrad and Billie thing.

How do you feel about the pacing of this love triangle?

Laura: I don't feel a romantic connection with Cade and Conrad. I feel support and friendship, but I feel more fire and chemistry from one look from Billie and Conrad in the OR.

I suspect Conrad is beginning to wonder what Billie is hiding. I hope the triangle makes some headway soon, or at least by the winter finale, or it will get tiresome.

Meaghan: I agree about Conrad and Cade feeling more like friends. They have done an excellent job building the tension and chemistry between Billie and Conrad this season, and it's impossible to ignore it at this point. I'm infinitely more excited to see where things are going with them than with him and Cade.

Jasmine: Yeah, I said it rather bluntly in my review, but I feel zero romantic chemistry whatsoever between Conrad and Cade. They've done much better at building up Conrad and Billie this season, but I definitely need them to go ahead and make something happen soon.

Bell is back. React!

Laura: I missed Bell so much, especially in those little domestic moments with Kit. Those two have such an amazing connection. But I've missed him in the OR and conversing on cases with his colleagues, too.

Meaghan: So excited he is back. His absence has been felt. Although, I'm guessing he was missing because Bruce Greenwood was working on Fall Of The House Of Usher, so I can forgive them. As much as I loved seeing him and Kit reunite on screen, I'm ready for him to reunite with the team!

Jasmine: If you would've told me five seasons ago that I would ever love and miss Bell this much when he was gone, I would've laughed in your face and called you a filthy liar.

I'm thrilled to have him back. The domestic Kitbell scene was my favorite part of the episode. I also can't wait to see him in action again.

What was your favorite moment of the hour? Is there anything else you'd like to address?

Laura: Other than I'm thrilled that Bell is back, I loved the cute romantic moments between Jessica and Irving. We don't see enough of them. Again, so glad Bell is back, and bring on the Kitbell wedding!

Meaghan: Irving teaming up with Devon. After last week I needed to see old Irving, so this was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Jasmine: Kitbell. It's always Kitbell.

