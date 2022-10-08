TV Ratings: Fire Country Has Big Premiere on CBS, Blue Bloods Returns Strong

CBS continued its fall rollout Friday with three highly anticipated premieres.

Fire Country, starring Max Thieriot, got off the ground running with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The series is an improvement upon Magnum P.I.'s total viewer tally last season.

The series also launched as the fall's most-watched series premiere so far.

If the numbers stay at these levels, it will be a big hit for CBS.

Earlier in the night S.W.A.T. returned to Fridays with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Blue Bloods showed great stability with 6.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

ABC's Shark Tank had 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49.

FOX's mainstay Friday Night Smack (2.1 million/0.4 rating) was down.

NBC had College Bowl (1.7 million/0.2), while The CW's iHeartRadio Music Festival (0.6 million/0.1 rating).

