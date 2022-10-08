TV Ratings: Fire Country Has Big Premiere on CBS, Blue Bloods Returns Strong

at .

CBS continued its fall rollout Friday with three highly anticipated premieres.

Fire Country, starring Max Thieriot, got off the ground running with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The series is an improvement upon Magnum P.I.'s total viewer tally last season.

Fire Country

The series also launched as the fall's most-watched series premiere so far.

If the numbers stay at these levels, it will be a big hit for CBS.

Pregnancy Glow - Tall - S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1

Earlier in the night S.W.A.T. returned to Fridays with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Blue Bloods showed great stability with 6.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

ABC's Shark Tank had 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49.

FOX's mainstay Friday Night Smack (2.1 million/0.4 rating) was down.

A Turnover Issue - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

NBC had College Bowl (1.7 million/0.2), while The CW's iHeartRadio Music Festival (0.6 million/0.1 rating).

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Frank and the Archbishop View the City - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Love Is Blind Season 3: Meet the Cast
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch October 8, 2022
WTW October 1, 2022
WTW September 10 2022
What to Watch September 2, 2022
WTW June 25 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. TV Ratings: Fire Country Has Big Premiere on CBS, Blue Bloods Returns Strong