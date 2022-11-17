Candace Cameron Bure Responds to "Traditional Marriage" Backlash, Says There Are Attempts to “Assassinate My Character”

Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out following controversial comments that said Great American Family would favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," Bure said in a statement.

"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," the Full House alum continues.

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies."

"But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do."

"If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately."

"My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

Bure took aim at the media "for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate."

"I love you anyway," she added.

"To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you," Bure added in the statement.

"To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you," the statement read.

The controversy kicked off earlier this when the Wall Street Journal published a profile on the actress.

In the piece, Bure said that "traditional marriage" would be at the core of the new network.

Bure said that WSJ left out a part in which she said that "people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera."

"The God we serve is a wildly creative and loving God. He didn't just capture a small part of my heart, He has captured all of my heart. He will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work and my interactions with people from all walks of life, God's love and God's compassion is front and center. All of that comes from the LOVE that God himself showered upon humanity when he gave the gift of joy and forgiveness on the first Christmas morning 2000 years ago," she said in the statement.

"It is why I love Christmas stories and sharing true joy and true peace with millions of people around the world."

"And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you'll join me in sharing God's hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish."

Several celebrities, including JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton, responded to the comments, with Morgan calling Bure and GAC Media CEO Bill Abbott "disgusting."

Bure signed a megadeal to work with GAC Family earlier this year and will have a big creative input in the direction of the channel's programming.

